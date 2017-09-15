After the Race is Over – 4 Ways to Celebrate Without Alcohol

Motorsports can take us to some incredible places, often with new groups of people who share our passion for the sport. With venues all over the world, it seems a shame to head straight home after a race is over and miss soaking up the culture of a new city or town.

While your celebrations might not meet Formula One standards, racing is a collaborative sport and taking part in an event deserves some recognition — whether you’re a winner or not. However, due to the fact you will have to get your vehicle home, guzzling beer at the local bar or dousing yourself in champagne isn’t always possible. Instead, here are four alternative ways to celebrate after a race.

Go for a Meal

Despite that you’re sat in a vehicle for most of the day, motorsports are surprisingly physical. Sure, you will probably snack on hot dogs and fries during the event, but you’ll need some serious refueling after a long day on the track. Research local restaurants before you head to the race and enjoy a meal with other competitors once it’s all over. Bonding over food is an excellent way to make new friends who share your interests.

Trip to the Theater

Soak up some culture with a trip to the local theater. If you’re not a fan of musicals or you want to avoid anything too lengthy, opt for a comedy gig or a live music performance instead. What better way to relax after a grueling race than by getting comfortable and enjoying some entertainment? You can buy theater tickets online through ticket sales websites. Just make sure you book them in advance to avoid disappointment nearer the time.

Camp Out

Depending on the location of your racing event, you might want to consider staying the night, especially if you have a long drive home. You need to consider that you’ll have to stock up on gas to get back home after the race, and you may even be too tired to drive. Research some popular camping destinations and see if other racers want to pitch a tent with you. If you like, you can enjoy a beer or two before you head back in the morning, and the experience can span a whole weekend rather than just one day.

Stay in a Hotel

If you don’t enjoy camping, you may want to consider booking a hotel, so you don’t have to drive through the night to get home. If you and your spouse usually race together, you could turn the event into a bonding experience. Why not book a luxury hotel room and possibly even some spa treatments? There’s nothing like a sports massage to correct the posture and relax the muscles after a day on the racetrack.

Be Responsible

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate after a motorsports event, it’s important to have fun and mark the occasion in a responsible, safe and enjoyable way. That means steering clear of alcohol and making sure you get adequate rest and fuel before driving home.

