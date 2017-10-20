Steph Wood Supercharges Project Coyote

by Official Release On Wed, Oct. 18, 2017

Stephanie Wood from AmericanMuscle.com revisits AM staff project Coyote in this episode of AM’s Hot Lap.  Being a fan of big power adders, Steph shows you the ins and outs of installing a Vortech V-3 Si-Trim supercharger kit in an attempt to wake this S197 up a little bit.  You’ll see exactly what supporting mods were needed as well as before and after dyno, and ¼ mile runs.

Can she beat Project Coyote’s best time of 11.97?

