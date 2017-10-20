Toyota NASCAR Kansas Advance

Week of October 16 – 22

Kansas Cutoff: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday marks the final race in the second round of the NASCAR Playoffs. Four Camry drivers are currently competing in the Playoffs as Martin Truex Jr. leads the MENCS point standings with six wins and will automatically advance into the ‘Round of 8’ by virtue of his victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway two weeks ago. Denny Hamlin currently sits fifth in the point standings (32 points behind Truex), while Camry racers Kyle Busch (ninth in points) and Matt Kenseth (10th) are just outside the eight-driver cutoff heading into the elimination race at Kansas. Either driver would automatically advance to the next round with a win this weekend and both are still within reach to advance on points with a good result Sunday. Busch currently sits seven points outside of the cutoff, while Kenseth is eight points behind eighth-place.

Camry Success at Kansas: Toyota drivers have had success at Kansas Speedway in the spring with all four of the manufacturer’s victories coming in the first-of-two annual appearances at the track, including Toyota’s most recent Kansas triumph when Truex was victorious at the 1.5-mile circuit in May. MENCS Playoff contenders Busch (2016), Hamlin (2012) and Kenseth (2013) have also previously won behind the wheel of a Camry at Kansas. Kenseth, who also won the 2012 fall race at the track before driving a Toyota, leads the series in laps led at Kansas Speedway with 774 circuits led in 23 Cup Series starts.

Winning Ways: Camry drivers have won seven of the last nine NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) races at Kansas, including four straight victories. Busch, who is not competing in Saturday’s race, has won the last three NXS races there. Camry driver Matt Tifft is currently eighth in NXS points and is part of the ‘Round of 8’ Playoff contenders heading into Saturday’s race. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) regular Christopher Bell is also set to compete in the Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) No. 18 Camry at Kansas after announcing he will compete full-time in the NXS during the 2018 season with JGR. Bell has made four NXS starts this season, registering one top-five, two top-10s and a pole position.

Recognizing Survivors at Kansas Speedway: In recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Toyota’s Kansas City region, in partnership with The University of Kansas Health System, will host 22 breast cancer survivors from across the area at Kansas Speedway on October 22. In addition to attending Sunday’s MENCS race, survivors will be paired with Cup Series drivers in a Toyota Tundra during the driver introduction parade lap. Each Tundra will also feature pink stripes in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Toyota at Kansas – Notes & Numbers:

Toyota holds a seven point advantage currently in the MENCS manufacturer standings with five races remaining this season … U.S. Olympian Brian Hansen will lead the field to green as the Honorary Pace Car Driver of the 2018 Toyota Camry pace car for the Hollywood Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Kansas on Sunday … Hansen competes in long track speedskating and is a two-time Olympian (2010, 2014), who won the Olympic Silver Medal in men’s team pursuit in the Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010 … Tundra drivers Christopher Bell (first), Matt Crafton (third) and Ben Rhodes (fourth) advanced to the Round of 6 in the NCWTS Playoffs after Talladega … The NCWTS has a week off before racing at Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 28) … Toyota leads the NCWTS manufacturer standings by 42 points with four races remaining this year.

