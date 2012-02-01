Roush Fenway Advance – Kansas Speedway, 1.5-mile

Roush Fenway Racing is “Off to See the Wizard”

Roush Fenway Racing returns to the Land of Oz this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) heads back to Kansas Speedway, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane nine times across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

MENCS

Kansas

Sun. 10/22/17 – 3:00 PM ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Kansas

Sat. 10/21/17 – 3:00 PM ET

NBC, MRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Follow the Yellow Brick Road

Overall, Roush Fenway has started 154 races across the MENCS, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), earning a total of nine wins, 41 top-five finishes, 72 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 13.2.

Winning at Kansas

Roush Fenway swept both the NASCAR XFINITY Series and MENCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and former Roush Fenway driver Matt Kenseth. Stenhouse became the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his XFINITY victory. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned Roush Fenway’s first MENCS win at Kansas in 2005 and former driver Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. Roush Fenway’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood, 2003), (Carl Edwards, 2004) and (Erik Darnell, 2007) have won in the NCWTS at Kansas for Roush Fenway.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 88 MENCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 20 top-five finishes, 35 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15.3 and has led 933 laps. Former driver Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.

Never Give Up, Never Surrender

This weekend’s MENCS event at Kansas marks the final race in the Round of 12 in the MENCS Playoffs. Stenhouse currently sits 24 points out of the eighth and final cutoff position in the Playoff standings. At the completion of the MENCS event this weekend, the bottom four drivers will be eliminated from the Playoffs.

Round of 8

Driver Ryan Reed currently sits seventh in the Playoffs standings leading into the opening race in the Round of 8 this weekend at Kansas. Overall, Roush Fenway has earned two wins, 14 top-five finishes and 25 top-10 finishes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Kansas.

Roush Fenway Kansas Wins

2005 Martin Cup

2007 Biffle Cup

2010 Biffle Cup

2012-2 Kenseth Cup

2002 Burton NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS

2003 Wood Truck

2004 Edwards Truck

2007 Darnell Truck

Roush Fenway at Kansas Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 88 4 20 35 2 22573 933 16.3 15.3 33859.5

NXS 47 2 14 25 3 9099 383 12.7 13.2 13648.5

TRUCK 19 3 7 12 0 3059 229 9.9 11 4588.5

154 9 41 72 5 34731 1545 13.0 13.2 52096.5

