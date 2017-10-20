Hot 20 – Dorothy returns to Kansas after spending last weekend in the Talladega tornado

Tweet TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 NAPA Chevrolet, lead the field at the star of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

This Sunday, NASCAR action takes us to Kansas. We just cannot get enough of Kansas, which is why we find ourselves watching the action from there for a second time this season. If not Kansas, I guess there is always Kentucky, Chicago, Dover, Fontana, or Pocono , but allow me to calm down my beating heart.

Coming out of Talladega to Kansas, and I am just taking a guess here, probably will not increase the ratings. Entertainment value and tradition go a long ways to attracting and keeping the fan base. Last week was the Alabama 500. We started with the Daytona 500. Darlington delivered the Southern 500. We know the early race in Charlotte is really the World 600. How high on your list of must-see traditional spectacles do you rank the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas?

If you are Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano, it would rank pretty high. The pair split the last four of these fall classics.

1. MARTIN TRUEX JR. – SEGMENT WIN – 3120 Pts – 6 Wins

Earned his pass into the next round and has secured full sponsorship for 2018. Good times.

2. BRAD KESELOWSKI – SEGMENT WIN – 3101 Pts – 3 Wins

No communication for much of the race, but a whole lot when it ended.

3. KYLE LARSON – 3096 POINTS – 4 Wins

Things were looking good for a while before Suarez and Elliott thought they were in a cartoon.

4. KEVIN HARVICK – 3089 POINTS – 1 Win

A repeat of last year’s Hollywood Casino 400 finish would be just fine with Harvick.

5. DENNY HAMLIN – 3088 POINTS – 2 Wins

The Roush boys have fancy pit guns no one else has. All that goes out the window next season.

6. CHASE ELLIOTT – 3087 POINTS

Found a hole, filled a hole, and then someone tossed dirt in the hole.

7. RYAN BLANEY – 3076 POINTS – 1 Win

Tough luck last week cost him some points, but he has emerged as a top-tier talent.

8. JIMMIE JOHNSON – 3074 POINTS – 3 Wins

22 Kansas races, 17 Top Tens, along with three wins. Jimmie likes Kansas just fine.

9. KYLE BUSCH – 3067 POINTS – 4 Wins

Rowdy Busch? He is more like a Battered Busch.

10. MATT KENSETH – 3066 POINTS

Maybe he will become the fastest damned school bus driver who ever lived next season.

11. RICKY STENHOUSE JR. – 3052 POINTS – 2 Wins

Best Kansas finish is 11th. Twice. Well, the Chase was fun while it lasted.

12. JAMIE MCMURRAY – 3045 POINTS

21 Kansas races, 4 Top Tens. This does not look good.

13. KASEY KAHNE – 2104 POINTS – 1 Win

Chase is over, time at Hendrick is near done, but Kansas marks his 500th career start.

14. RYAN NEWMAN – 2103 POINTS – 1 Win

Newman is a NASCAR ninja. Unseen, unnoticed, and then late Sunday afternoon he appeared.

15. AUSTIN DILLON – 2099 POINTS – 1 Win

This season has come down to trying to catch Newman and Kahne and staying ahead of Kurt.

16. KURT BUSCH – 2089 POINTS – 1 Win

Turning left is expected, but that sharp right-hand turn was not.

17. JOEY LOGANO – 794 POINTS – 1 Win

Best damn driver not to make the Chase.

18. CLINT BOWYER – 775 POINTS

Best damn driver not to make the Chase who was born in Emporia, Kansas.

19. ERIK JONES – 749 POINTS

Got a whole face full of McMurray the other day.

20. DANIEL SUAREZ – 708 POINTS

Looking good last Sunday, but when he forgot to look to his left things started to look real bad.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **