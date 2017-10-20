McDowell Looks For Similar Results Returning To Kansas

Tommy Williams Drywall Colors Returning To The No. 95 Chevrolet SS

CONCORD, N.C. (October 18, 2017) – Leavine Family Racing (LFR) and Michael McDowell are confident returning to Kansas Speedway, where they earned one of their best finishes of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season.

During last weekend’s trip to Talladega Superspeedway, McDowell ran in the top half of the field the majority of the day and ran as high as 2nd place before getting hit during “The Big One”. The damage caused him to earn his second DNF (Did Not Finish) of the 2017 MENCS season.

Though Talladega did not end with the results the team had hoped for, McDowell and LFR are confident in their 1.5-mile success from earlier this season, as they prepare for their return to Kansas this weekend.

During the team’s last trip to Kansas back in May, McDowell was able to overcome early-race adversity and finish 13th, earning LFR’s second best finish of the 2017 MENCS season. The team will once again don the Tommy Williams Drywall paint scheme on the No. 95 Chevrolet SS, just as they did the first time at Kansas earlier this year.

“Kansas was a great race for us earlier this season, and we ended up finishing 13th,” said McDowell. “For a team like us, a single-car team, that’s like a win for sure. We are definitely looking forward to going back, because it’s one of the 1.5-mile tracks that we were really good at this season. Hopefully we will have similar success when we go back this weekend.”

The Hollywood Casino 400 will take place on Sunday, October 22 at 3PM ET. Live race coverage will be on NBCSN, as well as weekend updates provided by @LFR95 on Twitter.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

