Roush Fenway Racing ‘Driven for a Cause’, Carrying Pink Numbers in Kansas

CONCORD, N.C. (October 18, 2017) – Roush Fenway Racing carries its ‘Driven for a Cause’ platform, in support of breast cancer awareness, into Kansas Speedway this weekend as Trevor Bayne’s No. 6 AdvoCare Ford and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 17 Fastenal Ford will both sport pink numbers this weekend.

In addition to the pink numbers on the AdvoCare and Fastenal Ford Fusions, all Roush Fenway Fords have sported ‘Driven for a Cause’ pink ribbon decals on the C-Post during the month of October. Roush Fenway personnel have supported the cause through at track apparel, wearing #DrivenForACause ribbons each weekend.

“The pink numbers on our Fastenal Ford look awesome,” said Stenhouse. “So many families are impacted by breast cancer, so I’m glad that we can be a part of bringing awareness to this cause.”

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning digital and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **