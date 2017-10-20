Spencer Boyd Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement with Grunt Style

Boyd to Drive a Full Season for SS Green Light with the Number 76

Concord, NC (October 19, 2017) – Spencer Boyd Racing announced today that a multi-year agreement has been reached with veteran-owned lifestyle brand, Grunt Style. Boyd will drive a full schedule in the No. 76 Chevrolet Camaro for SS Green Light Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018.

“This is the day I’ve been waiting for my whole life,” says Spencer. “I’ve been racing something since I was five years old with the dream of making racing my career. Grunt Style has made my dreams come true.” Boyd who comes from a humble background in St. Louis, MO, moved to the Charlotte, NC area at fourteen years old to chase the dream of becoming a full-time driver in NASCAR. Now 22, he prides himself in “doing it old school” whereby a driver establishes sponsorship relationships to provide the funding to drive.

“Spencer is part of our family. Over the past year he has proven he has what it takes on and off the track to represent our brand. When he comes to our headquarters, it is like a big family reunion, except we do put him to work,” Grunt Style CEO, Daniel Alarik said. “Our affiliation with NASCAR had been instrumental in the growth of our brand. It has opened many doors for us and we are reaching a huge audience.”

Extending the relationship formed in 2017 with Bobby Dotter, Spencer will be back at SS Green Light Racing. Jason Miller will return as Crew Chief for the familiar looking Grunt Style Camaro, but with a new number, 76. The number was chosen for the United States of America’s birthday in 1776. If the number on the side of the car is inspected closely, one can see a 17 embedded into the 76.

Team owner, Bobby Dotter, remarked on his relationship with Boyd, “He (Spencer) is one of the hardest working drivers I’ve seen. He is at the shop everyday helping with the cars and making the guys laugh. Our organization is better because the team believes it when he says this is a team sport. We are looking forward to a great 2018 season.”

Coming off a part-time effort in 2017, Boyd will run for 2018 Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. “We have a lot of work to do between now and Daytona. With the new composite body to hang on the cars and several new tracks ahead of me, there won’t be much rest between the shop, gym, and the simulator this off season,” reflects Boyd.

When it comes to fan involvement, Boyd has a unique offer, “I would like to put out there right now that if you are a veteran of our Armed Forces or actively serving, you are welcome to sign your name on my car any time. The same goes for anyone wearing Grunt Style apparel. You are the reason I race and I am grateful.”

