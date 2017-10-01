CHEVY MENCS AT KANSAS TWO: Daniel Hemric Quotes (Substitute driver for Paul Menard who is on baby watch)

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY FINAL PRACTICE

OCTOBER 21, 2017

DANIEL HEMRIC GOT INTO THE NO. 27 CHEVROLET SS IN THE FINAL MOMENTS OF THE FINAL PRACTICE SESSION PRIOR TO THE HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400 TO GET COMFORTABLE IN THE CAR SHOULD HE HAVE TO FILL IN FOR REGULAR DRIVER, PAUL MENARD, SHOULD PAUL NEED TO LEAVE TO BE WITH HIS WIFE AS THEY ARE EXPECTING THEIR SECOND CHILD.

TALK ABOUT GETTING IN THE NO. 27 CHEVY:

“Yeah, obviously first off that is a cool situation for Paul and his wife waiting on the birth of their second child. So, that has got to be exciting. I’m just lucky to have the call to hopefully get in when the time comes and if it comes during the race weekend. So, just trying to take all the precautions possible to be ready if that time does happen here this weekend or whatever weekend it is moving forward. Just excited to be part of it.”

HOW DID EVERYTHING FEEL IN THE CAR FOR YOU?

“It was good. I felt pretty comfortable. Obviously, right there we kind of left everything in Paul’s setting with my insert. If that time comes we would adjust the steering wheel and stuff to make sure I was comfortable to run however long a stint I would have to run and be comfortable doing it. So, it was good to just feel the power, first time in a Cup car doing it on an oval. Just trying to take it in. It is something you dream about doing. So, now I get to mark it off.”

