GMS Racing NCWTS Martinsville Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet Silverado

Martinsville Stats

19 starts, 3 wins, 7 top-fives, 10 top-10s

Season Stats

19 starts, 2 wins, 9 top-fives, 15 top-10s

Additional Info

– The No. 21 team will utilize GMS chassis No. 102. Sauter raced this chassis to a win in the October 2016 race at Martinsville and a runner-up finish in April of this year.

– Sauter’s October 2016 win kicked off a streak of four straight top-three finishes en route to his first NCWTS Championship.

– Heading into the first race of the Round of Six, Sauter is seeded second in points.

Quote

“Martinsville is one of my favorites. I’ve been fortunate to have won there three times and ran really well there in the spring, so I can’t think of a better place for us to hopefully make it to the next round in this championship run. It’s been a great racetrack. That to me is fun racing, where you can beat and bang a little bit; handling is a premium. I just like that type of racing more so than others.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Zeality Chevrolet Silverado

Martinsville Stats

3 starts; Best finish: 26

Season Stats

17 starts, 2 top-fives, 10 top-10s

Additional Info

– Haley will pilot GMS chassis No. 103. Chase Elliott piloted this chassis to a win at Martinsville in April, while Haley ran this chassis at New Hampshire.

– Haley made his GMS Racing debut at Martinsville Speedway in April, starting from the back of the field and running as high as sixth before an issued forced him to finish four laps down in the 26th position.

Quote

“Martinsville has been good and it’s been bad to me. I’ve been in position to run second or third, and I’ve been in position to wreck on the last lap. It just depends; it’s Martinsville. Kind of like Talladega, it’s how much luck you’ve got and unfortunately the 24 team hasn’t had too much luck this year so hopefully we can try to get that rolling. But Martinsville is always fun. It’s a short track, it’s kind of where all of us grew up racing – our roots – so it’s cool to get back to that.”

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 ChargeCords.com Chevrolet Silverado

Martinsville Stats

3 starts, 2 top-15 finishes

Season Stats

19 starts, 1 pole, 1 win, 4 top-five, 8 top-10s

Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis no.026 at Martinsville Speedway. This will be the first time this chassis has been run in the 2017 season.

Quote

“We go from the biggest track in NASCAR to the smallest and they are both wildcards for their own reasons. At least with Martinsville (Speedway), I’ve been there before so I know what the truck needs to feel like and I know how to get around the place. It is definitely a mentally-draining track but also a physical one. You’re braking hard and always sawing at the wheel because you’re hustling it through the center of the turns. It’s a pretty tricky place to get around. Everyone is dealing with the same conditions though, you’re just trying to do it better than the guys around you.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

