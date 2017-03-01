NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Preview-Martinsville

Tweet During the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions at Martinsville Speedway on October 29, 2016 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Matt Sullivan/NASCAR via Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series gets back on the road this week as they head to Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon for the running of the Texas Roadhouse 200. This will begin a four-week stretch leading up to the championship race at Homestead-Miami Friday night November 17.

There are currently 34 trucks listed on the preliminary entry list.

Christopher Bell – Bell is looking to start the Round of 6 hot by checking off Martinsville on tracks he hasn’t won yet. In three races, he has two top fives and two top 10 finishes, 96 laps led and an 8.7 average finish. Bell also carries momentum after securing his first ever NASCAR XFINITY Series win this past weekend at Kansas Speedway. Johnny Sauter – Sauter is the previous race winner of the Texas Roadhouse event. In the past five races, he has averaged three top fives and four top 10 finishes and has led 112 laps. Sauter has another win back in the 2011 race event. It would not be a surprise if he starts the Round of 6 off with a win. Matt Crafton – Crafton had an okay first round, but if he wants to advance to the Championship 4, he’ll have to win and Martinsville may be his best shot. He won the 2015 fall race after starting 13th and leading 63 laps. Other than that, stat wise, Crafton has had two top fives and four top 10 finishes in the past five races, ranking him first among active drivers at Martinsville. Noah Gragson – Gragson could be a surprise this weekend, but not a surprise for Kyle Busch Motorsports since they run strong here. From 2012-2014, KBM picked up three consecutive wins with drivers Denny Hamlin in 2012, Darrell Wallace Jr. in 2013 and 2014. Gragson has one start that came this year and finished fourth. John Hunter Nemechek – In the previous five races, Nemechek has three top fives and three top 10 finishes, with an average finish of 8.4. He didn’t have a great first round in the Playoffs, but, Nemechek might grab his first win this weekend at Martinsville and secure a spot in the Championship 4.

There will be two practices Friday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m ET with the final practice at 3 p.m. ET. Qualifying is slated for Saturday morning at 10 a.m. ET and race coverage will start at 1 p.m. ET. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:16 p.m. ET with coverage on FS1 and MRN Radio.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **