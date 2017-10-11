Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Heads to Martinsville for Round 3

Winning 100 for Wood Brothers Also on Agenda for Blaney

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 25, 2017 – Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team needed a strong performance at Kansas Speedway last weekend to advance to Round 3 of the NASCAR Playoffs and got it. They’ll need another one Sunday in the First Data 500 at Martinsville to keep their championship hopes alive.

When the dust settled on his drive from 40th to third at Kansas, Blaney was seventh in the playoff standings and had advanced to the Round of Eight, eight points behind the fourth place needed to run for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November.

At first glance, Martinsville may not be the ideal track for Blaney to pursue his first NASCAR title and the Wood Brothers’ first since 1963, but the young wheelman is improving at the team’s home track.

He had a pair of 19th-place finishes in his initial two races at Martinsville last season. In April of this year, however, he started seventh and scored points in the first two stages before a stuck jack on pit road and a Stage 3 wreck pushed the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion back to a 25th-place finish.

In addition to winning at Martinsville to secure a spot in the championship four at Homestead, Blaney still wants to hand the Wood Brothers their 100th premier series victory. There is perhaps no better place for that than in the family’s home state.

RYAN BLANEY

On Martinsville Speedway:

“I thought we were pretty decent, actually, in the first race here. We got in some trouble towards the three-quarter mark of the race. This hasn’t been my best track, but I feel I’ve gotten a little bit better here as we’ve raced here, but I’m just learning things and trying to build a notebook. I think that’s what it’s all about.”

On Giving the Wood Brothers Their 100th Win at Martinsville:

“It would be great. I think any win at any race track we won at to get number 100 would be special, but to do it here, being a home track for both of us – the Wood Brothers and myself – would be very neat. It would be a huge deal. It would be awesome to come here and make it happen. It’s really cool to see the fan support for the Wood Brothers here at this race track and it’s only about 25 minutes down the road to Stuart (VA), where they originated, so that would be a big deal.”

On the 2017 Season So Far:

“I think we’ve done a great job this year. I would say this is probably the most fun I’ve ever had racing with anybody, no matter what car. (The Wood Brothers team) just make it a really fun year. Just to be competitive, still be in this thing, that’s just a bonus, to be honest with you. So I didn’t really have any goals, expectations. I just wanted us to do well, see where it ended up. It’s going pretty decent for us right now. Hopefully we can keep that going.”

RYAN BLANEY MARTINSVILLE FAST FACTS:

Is seventh in the NASCAR Playoffs standings

Started seventh and finished 25th in April race

Scored 10 stage points in April

Started 12th and finished 19th in 2016

WOOD BROTHERS MARTINSVILLE FAST FACTS:

Has two wins (1968 with Cale Yarborough and 1973 with David Pearson) and eight poles at Martinsville

Team considers Martinsville its home track

This will be the team’s 113th start at Martinsville

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

On Martinsville Speedway:

“Ryan and our whole team has risen to the occasion time after time this season, especially here in the Playoffs. Last week at Kansas was just the most-recent example. Although we finished 25th at Martinsville in April, we had top-five speed in the first two stages before we had some issues. I’m confident we can compete for the win if everyone does their jobs as well as they’ve shown they can.”

WEEKEND TV SCHEDULE ON NBCSN & NBC SPORTS APP (All times Eastern):

Saturday Oct. 28, 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. – Practice, NBC Sports App

Oct. 28, 4-4:55 p.m. – Final Practice, NBCSN

Sunday Oct. 29, 12:05 p.m. – Qualifying, NBCSN

Oct. 29, 3 p.m. – First Data 500, NBCSN

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 98 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

