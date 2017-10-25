2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion to be Honored in Las Vegas

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Set for Thursday, November 30, NASCAR After The Lap Features Concert by Grammy-Nominated Artist Lee Brice

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 25, 2017) – Soon after the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ champion is crowned at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup will head to Las Vegas as NASCAR hosts its annual Champion’s Week festivities. Fans will gather in Las Vegas for events honoring the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Playoff Drivers, Sunoco Rookie of the Year and other season-ending award recipients.

Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and culminating Thursday, Nov. 30, NASCAR Champion’s Week will feature the annual NASCAR National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Myers Brothers Awards at the Wynn Las Vegas as well as the return of the NASCAR Fan Lounge at Beerhaus located at The Park, situated between New York-New York Hotel & Casino and Monte Carlo Resort and Casino.

This year, a special celebration of the storied driving career of Dale Earnhardt Jr. “Appreci88ion An Evening with Dale Earnhardt Jr. Presented by Nationwide” will take place at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The exclusive fan event will feature surprise guests from Earnhardt’s career with proceeds benefitting Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs drivers will take to the famed Las Vegas Strip when they get behind the wheel of their race cars for NASCAR Victory Lap Fueled by Sunoco on Wednesday, Nov 29. Fans will be treated to burnouts along Las Vegas Blvd. at the Spring Mountain Rd. and Harmon Ave. intersections before finishing with a post-lap driver tell-all on Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena. The event will be simulcast live on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and NASCAR.com.

NASCAR and live music rev up the Las Vegas night at NASCAR After The Lap Supporting the Vegas Strong Fund, Wednesday, Nov. 29 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. This year, the fan event will feature a concert by country music star Lee Brice and the first-ever live-on-stage episode of Glass Case of Emotion, with Ryan Blaney as a host and guests to include Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers. VIP areas hosted by event sponsors, Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota will feature appearances by Playoff drivers. All ticket proceeds from this event will benefit the Vegas Strong Fund assisting victims & strengthening the Las Vegas community.

Festivities will conclude with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards, a star-studded event featuring the Champion, 16 Playoff drivers and a fan red carpet at Wynn Las Vegas. NBCSN presents this year’s awards on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET, while Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, will carry the award show live beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

For more information on NASCAR Champion’s Week in Las Vegas and to purchase event tickets, please visit ChampionsWeek.NASCAR.com.

NASCAR CHAMPION’S WEEK LAS VEGAS EVENTS

All times are Pacific time unless otherwise noted.



Tuesday, Nov. 28

NASCAR Fan HQ at The Park: Located a few steps off the Strip between New York-New York, Monte Carlo and T-Mobile Arena, The Park transforms into the NASCAR fan headquarters for Champion’s Week in Las Vegas. The activation will include a display of all 16 Monster Energy Series Playoffs race cars, the NASCAR Fan Lounge at Beerhaus, NASCAR Shop by Fanatics, driver autograph sessions, official partner displays from Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota, Sunoco, YETI and Allegiant, ticket giveaways and amplified social media engagement.

Located a few steps off the Strip between New York-New York, Monte Carlo and T-Mobile Arena, The Park transforms into the NASCAR fan headquarters for Champion’s Week in Las Vegas. The activation will include a display of all 16 Monster Energy Series Playoffs race cars, the NASCAR Fan Lounge at Beerhaus, NASCAR Shop by Fanatics, driver autograph sessions, official partner displays from Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota, Sunoco, YETI and Allegiant, ticket giveaways and amplified social media engagement. NASCAR Fan Lounge at Beerhaus: Returning for a second year at Beerhaus, The Park’s popular beer hall, the NASCAR Fan Lounge is a top destination for fans throughout Champion’s Week. Fans can experience NASCAR content up-close including champion driver meet & greets, industry personality appearances, entertainment, special NASCAR programming as well as food and drink specials.

Returning for a second year at Beerhaus, The Park’s popular beer hall, the NASCAR Fan Lounge is a top destination for fans throughout Champion’s Week. Fans can experience NASCAR content up-close including champion driver meet & greets, industry personality appearances, entertainment, special NASCAR programming as well as food and drink specials. Champion’s Meet & Greet: Champions of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visit the NASCAR Fan Lounge at Beerhaus for a fan Q&A hosted by various NASCAR broadcast personalities.

NASCAR Live: Motor Racing Network (MRN) will broadcast a special one-hour show featuring interviews with the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion and crew chief to discuss their journey through the season and 2017 Playoffs. Fans can join “NASCAR Live” host and MRN personality Mike Bagley from 4 – 5 p.m. for an in-depth look at their road to the championship.

Motor Racing Network (MRN) will broadcast a special one-hour show featuring interviews with the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion and crew chief to discuss their journey through the season and 2017 Playoffs. Fans can join “NASCAR Live” host and MRN personality Mike Bagley from for an in-depth look at their road to the championship. Appreci88ion An Evening with Dale Earnhardt Jr. Presented by Nationwide: Hosted at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

NASCAR NMPA Myers Brothers Awards: Members of the media, drivers, teams, tracks, official partners and fans come together to honor and recognize season-ending award winners – held this year, for the first time, in the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas. In addition, several signature awards are bestowed including the NASCAR Marketing Achievement Award, Buddy Shuman Award and the NMPA Myers Brothers Award. The event will be live-streamed on NASCAR.com.

Members of the media, drivers, teams, tracks, official partners and fans come together to honor and recognize season-ending award winners – held this year, for the first time, in the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas. In addition, several signature awards are bestowed including the NASCAR Marketing Achievement Award, Buddy Shuman Award and the NMPA Myers Brothers Award. The event will be live-streamed on NASCAR.com. NASCAR Fan HQ at The Park

NASCAR Fan Lounge at Beerhaus

Victory Lap Fueled by Sunoco

NASCAR After The Lap at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Thursday, Nov. 30

NASCAR Fan HQ at The Park

NASCAR Fan Lounge at Beerhaus

Claire B. Lang’s annual Championship Year in Review on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio host Claire B. Lang will be joined by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, crew chief, team owner and team members live from 1 – 3 p.m. for a look back on their championship-winning season.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio host Claire B. Lang will be joined by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, crew chief, team owner and team members live from 1 – for a look back on their championship-winning season. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards: A champion is crowned and the top drivers for the 2017 Monster Energy Series season are honored at the exclusive celebration held at Wynn Las Vegas. In addition to crowning a champion, the awards will feature all 16 Playoff drivers, include remarks from the Championship 4 and the NMPA Most Popular Driver will be announced. NBCSN presents complete coverage from Wynn Las Vegas beginning at 7 p.m. ET with “NASCAR America,” followed by red carpet coverage at 8 p.m. ET and subsequent coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at 9 p.m. ET . Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will broadcast the show live at 8 p.m. ET .

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR XFINITY Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series, one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook,Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Lee Brice

When Lee Brice isn’t selling-out arenas, writing and recording songs or building a new brand like American Born whiskey — you’ll find him with his wife Sara, two young boys Takoda (9) and Ryker (3), and new daughter Trulee Nanette, born in June. Lee’s new single, “Boy,” is a tribute to his sons who appear in the song’s endearing music video, viewable here.

With 11 million in RIAA certified sales — each of Lee’s albums has been certified Gold: Love Like Crazy (2010), Hard2Love (2012) and I Don’t Dance (2014), with “I Don’t Dance” holding a double-platinum certification for single sales. Lee is a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner and he’s taken five radio singles to #1: “A Woman Like You,” “Hard To Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” and “Drinking Class.” Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he’s performed on NBC’s Today, ABC’s The Bachelor and The Late Show with David Letterman. The New York Times says he’s an “evocative” vocalist and USA Today calls him “one of the finest singer-songwriters country music has to offer.” Lee will release his fourth career album — a self-title project on Curb Records — on November 3.

About the LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with marketing Southern Nevada as a tourism and convention destination worldwide, and also with operating the Las Vegas Convention Center and Cashman Center. With more than 150,000 hotel rooms in Las Vegas alone and almost 11 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space citywide, the LVCVA’s mission centers on attracting ever increasing numbers of leisure and business visitors to the area. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com or www.LasVegas.com.

About The Park

An eclectic blend of restaurants, bars and entertainment tucked into rich desert landscaping, The Park is a central gathering place on The Strip’s west side. Visitors can enjoy exciting restaurants such as the popular Californian waffle house Bruxie; New York fan-favorite burger joint Shake Shack; much-loved California Pizza Kitchen; or theatrical hotspot Sake Rok while beverage enthusiasts can indulge in spirits, beers and bites at Beerhaus. Designed with sustainability in mind, The Park’s restaurant corridor recently earned LEED® Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. For more information, visit theparkvegas.com.

About The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a luxury resort and casino offering a decidedly different perspective from a commitment to integrating art into every experience to a collection of world-renowned restaurants, bars and lounges and distinct entertainment venues. Located in the heart of The Strip, The 3,027-room resort features a unique vertical multi-tower design with spectacular views of the vibrant city and oversized residential-style living spaces. For more information visit: www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **