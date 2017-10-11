Erik Jones Martinsville 2 Preview
by Official Release On Wed, Oct. 25, 2017
DENVER, Colo. (Oct. 25, 2017) – Erik Jones and the No. 77 SiriusXM Toyota team look to hit the reset button at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500.
After a wreck and 36th-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway two weekends ago and a Talladega-type wreck and 35th-place finish last Sunday at Kansas Speedway, the 21-year-old series rookie sees the cozy confines of Martinsville’s 0.531-mile oval as the perfect place to refocus for the final four races of the season.
“It’s definitely been a tough couple of weeks both on the track and off,” said Jones. “What happened at Talladega was almost inevitable. Last week I just got loose and then lost it. I hated it for the guys because we were running up front and looked like we were heading for a top-five finish.
“It will be good for all of us to get to Martinsville for some classic short track racing in the SiriusXM Toyota. There are some good tracks left on the schedule for us to get strong finishes and this weekend should be one of them.”
Jones qualified 15th and finished 12th at Martinsville in April which, at the time, was the Furniture Row Racing team’s second-best finish of the early season. It was a day of ups and downs for the Jones who finished eighth in Stage 2 but then had to battle back from getting caught up in a wreck with fewer than 100 laps remaining.
“We learned a lot at that first Martinsville race,” said Jones. “We went two laps down, had to pit under green, had a tire rub and then got caught up in an accident. But we stayed focused, got back on the track and the handling of the car the rest of the race was the best it had been all day. The entire day taught us you just can’t give up.”
Jones is 19th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after 32 races. He trails Joey Logano for 17th place by 53 points and is ahead of Daniel Suarez in 20th place by 48 points. Jones leads the 2017 Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings with 257 points, six ahead of Suarez (251) and 69 ahead of Ty Dillon (188).
The 500-lap, 263-mile First Data 500 will consist of three stages of 130/130/240 laps (130/260/500). Sunday’s race will air live beginning at 1 p.m. MT (3 p.m. ET) on NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 and MRN. Qualifying (multi-car, three rounds) is scheduled for Sunday at 10:05 a.m. MT (12:05 p.m. ET) on NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 and MRN.
2017 No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Team
Over-the-Wall Crew
Front-Tire Changer
David Mayo, Byron, Ga.
Front-Tire Carrier
Richard Coleman, Orlando, Fla.
Rear-Tire Changer
Brian Eastland, New Bern, N.C.
Rear-Tire Carrier
Blake Haugland, Mount Ayr, Iowa
Jackman
David O’Dell, Springfield, Ill.
Gasman
Matt Tyrell, Plantation, Fla.
Road Crew
President
Joe Garone, Denver, Colo.
Crew Chief
Chris Gayle, Little Rock, Ark.
Car Chief
Todd Brewer, Manassas, Va.
Race Engineers
James Small, Melbourne, Australia
Jeffrey Barber, Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
Engine Tuner
David McClure, Carmichael, Calif.
Engine Builder
Toyota Racing Development (TRD)
Spotter
Rick Carelli, Arvada, Colo.
Shock Specialist
Alex Michie, Woodslee, Ontario, CANADA
Tire Specialist
Scott Simmons, Cambridge, Ontario, CANADA
Front-end Mechanic
John Furino, East Meadow, N.Y.
Underneath Mechanic
Cesar Villanueva, Parsippany, N.J.
Floater Mechanic
Henry Katzke, Wausau, Wis.
Fabricator
Jim Watson, Greenfield, Wis.
Transportation
Mike Clementson, Cambridge, Md.
Jason Taggart, Castleton, Vt.
Dave Shano, Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
Behind the Wall Support
Gene Cornwell, Rock Hill, S.C.
Coach Driver
Henry Benfield, Taylorsville, N.C.
IT Support
Eric Cragun, Pleasant View, Utah