RCR Retains Andy Petree as Advisor

Former team owner, driver and championship-winning crew chief to assist RCR in an advisory role for competition area

WELCOME, N.C. (October 25, 2017) – NASCAR veteran Andy Petree will assist Richard Childress Racing in an advisory role in the competition area. Petree, who has held numerous roles in his 30-year stock car racing career, will be retained as an outside resource. Petree has experience as a championship-winning crew chief, driver, team owner and most recently, as an analyst for Fox Sports.

“We welcome Andy to RCR in an advisory role,” said RCR Chairman and CEO Richard Childress. “Andy is someone I’ve known for many years and his knowledge of our industry runs deep. He is well respected within our community and will provide a fresh perspective as we evaluate opportunities to improve.”

Petree’s NASCAR accomplishments are admirable; he was the crew chief for the late Dale Earnhardt when he won championships in 1993 and 1994. Petree worked as a car owner from 1996 to 2004 and fielded teams in all three of NASCAR’s top touring series. In 2015, Petree worked with Fox Sports as an analyst for its NASCAR broadcast and daily television show.



Richard Childress Racing ( About Richard Childress Racing:Richard Childress Racing ( rcrracing.com ) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Its 2017 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet), 2011 Brickyard 400 champion Paul Menard (No. 27 Menards Chevrolet) and 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger/VELVEETA Shells & Cheese Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with Austin Dillon, Ben Kennedy and Paul Menard (No. 2 Rheem/Menards Chevrolet), a multi-driver lineup with Ty Dillon, Scott Lagasse Jr. and others (No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Rheem/Red Kap/Advil/Nexium 24HR® Chevrolet), Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Blue Gate Bank/Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff) Brandon Jones (No. 33 Menards/Nexteer/Anderson’s Maple Syrup/Rain-X Chevrolet) and Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **