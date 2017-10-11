Rheem and Cale Gale Join Forces to Rekindle NASCAR Truck Series Magic

Gale Makes Return to Truck Competition at Martinsville Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 25, 2017) – MDM Motorsports and Rheem®, the global leader and only manufacturer to produce a full suite of heating, cooling, water heating, pool/spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, today announced the sponsorship of the No. 99 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entry this weekend with driver Cale Gale. Gale, who has 35 career Truck Series starts that includes a thrilling last-lap victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2012 by edging Kyle Busch, will mark his return to series action behind the wheel of the No. 99 Rheem Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

“My driving career has been a roller coaster for the past 10 years, and I’ve had some amazing opportunities along the way,” said Gale, who currently works full-time at Roush Fenway Racing in the Vehicle Dynamics team within the organization’s engineering group. “My dad instilled in me a work ethic at a young age that I will forever be grateful. My career has been unique from most of the typical driving backgrounds at the top level; I’ve had to try to balance making a living outside of driving the race car as well as keep the dream alive of being inside the race car. Since the end of the 2012 season when I last raced in the trucks and then the birth of my son, I kind of take race car driving in stride. I’ve pressured myself to perform at the highest level since I can remember, and now when I race, I do it for fun and I do it when the timing is right and we are prepared properly. My happy place will always be when I buckle up my helmet, and I still have the burning desire to race at the highest level because I believe in my heart that I’m fully capable of being a competitive race car driver at any level.”

When Gale straps into his Chevrolet Silverado with long-time supporter Rheem as primary sponsor, he will have a degree of comfort knowing that MDM Motorsports has tallied 13 wins so far this season between NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, ARCA Racing Series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series action. Veteran crew chief Shane Huffman continues to lead an experienced group that scored the organization’s first victory earlier this season with Bubba Wallace at Michigan International Speedway.

“Rheem has been an amazing supporter of my career since 2008,” said Gale, who finished a career-high seventh at Martinsville Speedway in the fall of 2011. “I’ve been fortunate to represent the brand at many levels of motorsports, from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to being the first American to compete in the NASCAR Pinty Series in Canada to local grassroots racetracks across the Southeast. I couldn’t be more pleased to make a return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck series driving the No. 99 Rheem/MDM Motorsports Chevy at Martinsville. I’m excited to represent Rheem, the team, my fans, family and friends and I’m ready to see what I can do on one of my favorite racetracks after being absent for four years.”

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Texas Roadhouse 200 will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 from Martinsville Speedway on Saturday 28, 2017, with race coverage beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT.



Founded in 1925, Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool/spa heating and commercial refrigeration products. Rheem is headquartered in Atlanta, and it has an international presence in 14 countries. The company’s premium brands include Rheem, Raypak, Ruud, Eemax, Richmond and Splendid, as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell, Witt, ColdZone and Kramer, which are part of the company’s Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG) division. To learn more, visit About Rheem ( www.Rheem.com Founded in 1925, Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool/spa heating and commercial refrigeration products. Rheem is headquartered in Atlanta, and it has an international presence in 14 countries. The company’s premium brands include Rheem, Raypak, Ruud, Eemax, Richmond and Splendid, as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell, Witt, ColdZone and Kramer, which are part of the company’s Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG) division. To learn more, visit www.Rheem.com Additional information about MDM Motorsports s available at: www.MDMmotorsports.com, find us on Facebook and follow the team on Twitter @MDMmotorsports. Follow Cale Gale and his return to NASCAR Truck Series racing on Facebook andTwitter @CaleGale.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **