Texas Roadhouse 200 – Jeffrey Abbey Race Advance

Team: Niece Motorsports – No. 45 Chevrolet; @NieceMotorsport

Driver: Jeffrey Abbey

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Driver Quote: “I really enjoyed making my first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start earlier this season at Eldora, and I’m excited to get behind the wheel again,” said Abbey. “Martinsville definitely has a reputation for being a tough track, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Abbey in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway marks Abbey’s second start in the NCWTS. Abbey made his debut earlier this season at Eldora Speedway, starting 16th and running inside the top-10, before finishing the 150-lap event in 14th.

About Jeffrey Abbey: The 19-year-old driver got his start behind the wheel racing go-karts at the age of six. Abbey, who attends Texas A&M University studying engineering, has earned 62 wins in 225 starts, between 2013 and 2017, racing IMCA Southern Sport Modifieds. In addition, Abbey’s resume boasts a 2016 IMCA Supernationals Championship at Boone Speedway. Abbey was also the IMCA Nationals Point Champion in 2016, as well as the Brian Mize Memorial Champion at 85 Speedway in 2016. Abbey was the Southern Challenge Champion at Abilene Speedway in 2016 and the Texas State Champion in 2015 and 2016. Abbey was crowned the Boyd Raceway Track Champion in both 2015 and 2016.

About the Owner: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **