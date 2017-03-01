Win an RTRÂ® Spec 3 2018 Mustang from RTRÂ® and AmericanMuscle

Enter weekly for your chance to win a new ’18 Mustang RTRÂ® Spec 3

MALVERN, PA (October 26, 2017) â€“ AmericanMuscle.com, in conjunction with RTRÂ®, is conducting a giveaway of a 2018 Mustang RTR Spec 3. RTR, or Íž”Ready to Rock”, is a special performance brand of the Ford Mustang designed by Vaugh Gittin, Jr. Gittin is a World Champion Drifter.

The RTR package is specially installed by Ford dealers nationwide. The Ford licensed RTR products combine elements from Japanese drift culture and European sports car influences to create a modern, functional and exhilarating package geared toward the late model Mustang enthusiast.

AmericanMuscle.com’s giveaway begins October 26, 2017 and runs until March 31, 2018. Entrants can apply weekly for a chance to win the grand prize of one new 2018 Mustang RTR Spec 3 valued at approximately $65,000. The winner will be announced the first week of April 2018. Entrants can apply weekly atÂ https://www.americanmuscle.com/2018RTRGiveawayÂ AmericanMuscle is the exclusive distributor of RTR Mustang parts. The mantra of RTRÂ® is about building a modern and tastefully designed Mustang with enhanced tactical performance. Those enthusiasts who prefer to pick and choose their own RTR modifications and install them themselves can do so through AmericanMuscle.com, which specializes in late model aftermarket Mustang parts.

“Vaughn’s team chose AmericanMuscle as the exclusive seller and distributor of the RTR aftermarket product line because of our ability to reach Mustang enthusiasts everywhere. We have enjoyed working together on producing great videos and engaging content,” said Andrew Voudouris, co-founder of AmericanMuscle.

The Spec 3 RTR’s top-of-the-line package consists of an aggressive body kit, lighting, suspension, wheel, tire and engine upgrades.

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business.Â Catering to the needs of late-model Mustang owners and enthusiasts, American Muscle provides the most desirable parts at the best prices. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang community with the highest quality of parts and service. Please visitÂ http://www.AmericanMuscle.comÂ for more information.

