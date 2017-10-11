A History of Winning at Martinsville

Almirola Always Confident at Historical Track

Petty race teams have been competing at the .526-mile Martinsville (Va.) Speedway since 1949, when Lee Petty finished second when track was a dirt oval. As the years went by, Lee, Richard Petty, Jimmy Hensley and John Andretti all collected wins at the historical track under the Petty name. A total of 20 grandfather clocks have been gathered along the way.

Aric Almirola has also found success at Martinsville. In 17 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts, he has a best finish of fourth at the track to go along with two more Top-10 finishes. His best start is third.

“The success that all the Petty teams and particularly the ’43’ have had at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway is incredible. It’s amazing to think that this team has won here 20 times (Cup and Truck Series). Although I haven’t won at Martinsville yet, I’m proud to have raced up front in the Smithfield No. 43. I’ve finished fourth and have had a few more Top-10 finishes, all with Richard Petty Motorsports.

“It seems we always have a good car when we unload at Martinsville. I have a good feel for the track and what it takes to be fast there, too. It’s always a long race. Beating and banging, tempers flaring, everything you see in a typical short track is what you get in this race. But, I know how to save the equipment and be there at the end. I always feel we have a chance of winning in the ’43’ at Martinsville. I’d love to do that for Smithfield this weekend and help carry on that winning tradition.

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola wheels the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP, United States Air Force and Fresh From Florida. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

