NASCAR Racing Schedule for Martinsville

Tweet Martin Truex Jr, driver of the No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, leads the field past the green flag to start during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Goody's Fast Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2016 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Matt Sullivan/NASCAR via Getty Images.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series head to Martinsville Speedway this weekend as the Playoffs continue with the Round of 8 in each series. The Truck Series Texas Roadhouse 200 will air on FS1 Saturday afternoon and the Cup Series First Data 500 will be broadcast on NBCSN Sunday at 3 p.m.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 27

On-Track :

1-1:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice – FS1

3-3:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice – FS1

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

11:15 a.m.: Jeb Burton and Harrison Burton

11:30 a.m.: Christopher Bell, Ben Rhodes and Johnny Sauter

Garage Cam : (Watch Live)

12:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series

Saturday, Oct. 28

On-Track :

10 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBC Sports App

1 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions – FS1 (200 laps, 105.2 miles)

4-4:55 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

10 a.m.: Eddie & Len Wood with Ryan Blaney

10:30 a.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

11 a.m.: Denny Hamlin

2:30 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race (time approx.)

Garage Cam : (Watch Live)

11 a.m.: Cup Series

Sunday, Oct. 29

On-Track :

12:05 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500 – NBCSN/NBC Sports App (500 laps, 263 miles)

Press Conference : (Watch live)

6:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race (time approx.)

