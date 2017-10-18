NASCAR Racing Schedule for Martinsville
by Angela Campbell On Thu, Oct. 26, 2017
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series head to Martinsville Speedway this weekend as the Playoffs continue with the Round of 8 in each series. The Truck Series Texas Roadhouse 200 will air on FS1 Saturday afternoon and the Cup Series First Data 500 will be broadcast on NBCSN Sunday at 3 p.m.
Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.
Friday, Oct. 27
On-Track:
1-1:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice – FS1
3-3:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice – FS1
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
11:15 a.m.: Jeb Burton and Harrison Burton
11:30 a.m.: Christopher Bell, Ben Rhodes and Johnny Sauter
Garage Cam: (Watch Live)
12:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series
Saturday, Oct. 28
On-Track:
10 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1
11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBC Sports App
1 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions – FS1 (200 laps, 105.2 miles)
4-4:55 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
10 a.m.: Eddie & Len Wood with Ryan Blaney
10:30 a.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
11 a.m.: Denny Hamlin
2:30 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race (time approx.)
Garage Cam: (Watch Live)
11 a.m.: Cup Series
Sunday, Oct. 29
On-Track:
12:05 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN/NBC Sports App
3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500 – NBCSN/NBC Sports App (500 laps, 263 miles)
Press Conference: (Watch live)
6:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race (time approx.)
Follow @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Race Details:
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Race: Texas Roadhouse 200 Presented By Alpha Energy Solutions
Place: Martinsville Speedway
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: FS1, 12:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 105.2 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 50), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 100), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Race: First Data 500
Place: Martinsville Speedway
Date: Sunday, Oct. 29
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN, 2:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 263 miles (500 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 130), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 260), Final Stage (Ends on lap 500)