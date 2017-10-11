MB Motorsports #63 Preview- Texas Roadhouse 200 At Martinsville Speedway

CHRIS WINDOM BACK WITH MB MOTORSPORTS AT MARTINSVILLE; TEAM TO HOLD SOCIAL MEDIA CONTESTS WITH SPANESI & MAYHEW

WRIGHT CITY, MO- Chris Windom is set to make his debut at the legendary Martinsville Speedway. Windom will be behind the wheel of the #63 Baldwin Brothers / Central Abrasives Chevy Silverado. The Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions will mark Windom’s second NASCAR Camping World Series start of the season.

“Martinsville is a track I think everyone wants to try their hand at,” says Windom. “A lot of dirt track skills can be applied there, so hopefully we can use that to our advantage. Mike and the MB Motorsports crew have had some strong runs there the last few times out, so I think we’ll be okay in the Baldwin Brothers / Central Abrasives Chevy.”

“Chris is a really talented racer,” notes team owner Mike Mittler. “Doesn’t matter what he drives, he puts down strong lap times. I’m really looking forward to see how we can do this weekend.”

During the race, MB Motorsports and two of their marketing partners will be holding contests on Twitter. Spanesi Americas will be giving race fans a chance to win prizes in questions posted at @MBMotorsports Twitter account. Over on Facebook, Mayhew Tools will offer up fans three chances to win prizes during the race. Fans can go to Spanesi.com and mayhew.com for help with the answers. To be eligible to win, contestants must follow the companies on Twitter and ‘Like’ their Facebook pages.

Also supporting the #63 Chevy Silverado are Leacree, Gateway Kartplex, Mittler Brothers Machine & Tool, MARADYNE® High Performance Fans, Spanesi Americas, Mayhew Tool, Champion Brands, Reikken, Gaither Tool, Excel Bottling / Ski Soda, Timken, MechanixWear and WIX Filters.

The Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Channel 90 on Saturday, October 28th at 1:00 pm ET.

FAST FACTS:

• The Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions will be Chris’ first start at Martinsville Speedway.

• This will be Chris’ second race with MB Motorsports.

• Chris was the 2016 USAC National Silver Crown Champion

MB Motorsports is the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, having competed in every season since the series debuted in 1995. The team has given many young drivers their start in NASCAR, including Sprint Cup Series winners Carl Edwards, Jamie McMurray, Brad Keselowski and Regan Smith.

