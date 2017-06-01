‘JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT’ PHOTO GALLERY CELEBRATES EARNHARDT JR. AS NASCAR CAREER IS NEARING A CLOSE

Tweet Fort Worth, TX- Dale Earnhardt, Jr., driver of the #8 Budweiser Dale Earnhardt, Inc. Chevrolet, pumps his fist after winning the DIRECTV 500, his first NASCAR NEXTEL Cup (then known as Winston Cup)91 win, on April 2, 2000 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Gallery Features 41 Photos Of Dale Earnhardt Jr. Through The Years At Texas Motor Speedway, Including First Career Cup, XFINITY Series Wins

FORT WORTH, Texas (October 27, 2017) – As NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final season is coming to a close, Texas Motor Speedway is celebrating his career at the world-class motorsports venue with a “Junior Achievement” photo gallery that his highlighted by his first career wins in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series.

The photo gallery features 41 images dating to his first visit in 1998 to his most recent in April for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. Earnhardt Jr., who will make his final start at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 5, in the AAA Texas 500 (1 p.m. CT), will be forever linked to the speedway with milestone victories coming in both series.

Each year is represented by an individual photo with the exception of 1998 and 2000, where there is a compilation that showcases those two signature victories. A dozen photos document his first career XFINITY Series win that came on April 4, 1998, in the Coca-Cola 300. Another 11 relive his first Cup Series victory on April 2, 2000 in the DIRECTV 500, including the poignant images of Earnhardt Jr. being hugged by his father, Dale Sr., in Victory Lane.

AAA Texas 500 tickets, beginning as low as $69, still are available to see Earnhardt Jr. in his final Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway that also is a Round of 8 NASCAR Playoff race. The AAA Texas 500 is part of a NASCAR playoff tripleheader weekend that also includes the JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Harvey Relief Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, Nov. 3 (7 p.m.), and the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 XFINITY Series race on Saturday, Nov. 4 (7:30 p.m.).

For tickets or additional information, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at (817) 215-8500.

