Hamlin Fastest in First Practice at Martinsville
by Tucker White On Sat, Oct. 28, 2017
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Denny Hamlin topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville Speedway.
The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time with a time of 19.846 and a speed of 95.415 mph. Kyle Larson was second in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 19.870 and a speed of 95.299 mph. Ryan Newman was third in his No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet with a time of 19.900 and a speed of 95.156 mph. Ryan Blaney was fourth in his Wood Brothers Racing Ford with a time of 19.925 and a speed of 95.036 mph. Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five in his No. 18 Gibbs Toyota with a time of 19.932 and a speed of 95.003 mph.
Brad Keselowski, Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray, AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon rounded out the top-10.
Busch posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 94.460 mph.C1733_PRAC1