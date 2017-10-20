Logano fastest in final practice

Tweet Joey Logano posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville Speedway. Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Joey Logano topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville Speedway.

The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford was the fastest with a time of 20.056 and a speed of 94.416 mph. Chase Elliott was second in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 20.075 and a speed of 94.326 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was third in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 20.083 and a speed of 94.289 mph. Clint Bowyer was fourth in his No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with 20.166 and a speed of 93.901 mph. Kasey Kahne rounded out the top-five in his No. 5 Hendrick Chevrolet with a time of 20.167 and a speed of 93.896 mph.

Jamie McMurray, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-10.

Jimmie Johnson was 13th, Denny Hamlin was 16th, Ryan Blaney was 22nd and Kevin Harvick rounded out the Playoff drivers in 25th.

Busch posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 93.186 mph.

