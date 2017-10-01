Stenhouse Jr – Texas Advance – Fastenal

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @StenhouseJr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Texas Motor Speedway

Stenhouse has nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) with an average starting position of 17.9 and average finishing position of 20.8.

Stenhouse knows how to get to victory lane at TMS. In 2012, he held off MENCS veteran Denny Hamlin to claim his first victory at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

Last time at Texas

Stenhouse steadily ran in the top-15 for a majority of the final 164-lap stage. When the final caution was displayed on lap 299, crew chief Brian Pattie brought Stenhouse down pit road for four tires and fuel for the final 30-lap shootout.

Stenhouse took the final green flag in the 13th position but his Ford struggled on restarts forcing Stenhouse to settle with a 14th-place finish.

In the Points

With three races remaining in the 2017 MENCS season Stenhouse Jr. is currently P13, just four points behind 11th place.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its sixth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Texas Natives

The No. 17 team has two Texas natives. Drew Beason, tire specialist, is from Del Valle which is just outside of Austin. Kenny DeGuisto, the underneath mechanic, is from Garland which is northeast of Dallas.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Texas:

“Texas is one of my favorite tracks. In the spring there were a lot of unknowns due to the repave, but we ended up having a solid race and feel confident coming into this weekend. With three races left in the season, we are focused on finishing the season strong and carrying that momentum into the off-season.”