GMS Racing NCWTS Texas Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Stats

18 starts, 3 poles, 3 wins, 8 top-fives, 14 top-10s

Season Stats

20 starts, 2 wins, 10 top-fives, 16 top-10s

Additional Info

– The No. 21 team will utilize GMS chassis No. 029. Sauter raced this chassis four times this year, earning one top-five and three top-10 finishes. This chassis was also used last year, including the Spring race at Texas where Sauter won the pole.

– Following a third-place finish at Martinsville Speedway, Sauter is second in points. He is three points behind Christopher Bell.

Quote

“With the recent repave, setups have changed a lot. I was a big fan of the old Texas. A lot of us prefer a worn out racetrack. Texas was really starting to get that way where you were just hanging on and you had to moderate your run from the beginning to the end, where now it’s more of a wide-open type of deal. They changed turn one quite a bit. We ran pretty well there in the Spring, but the race track sat and it’s going to change a little bit from what we had. Hopefully, we can race a little more side by side now. Even with all the changes, it’s still a fun place to race.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Zeality Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Stats

1 start, 1 top-10

Season Stats

18 starts, 2 top-fives, 10 top-10s

Additional Info

– Haley will pilot GMS chassis No. 116. In 4 races this year, the No. 24 team has earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes including a sixth-place showing at Texas in June.

Quote

“We were pretty good at Texas in the spring and it was only my third mile-and-a-half race, so our mile-and-a-half program has gotten better. Obviously it’s a repave, so it’s hard to pass. Everyone says they really don’t like mile-and-a-half racing because you can’t pass, but I’ve grown to like it quite a bit, especially with the speeds and how that changes the way you may do something compared to racing on a short track. I think the more that people have run on Texas since it first got repaved, the groove has widened so the entry to turn one has gotten wider. You definitely can make it two-wide. Restarts are always crazy in a truck race so it should be exciting.”

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 STEALTH Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Stats

1 start, 1 top-10

Season Stats

20 starts, 1 pole, 1 win, 4 top-fives, 9 top-10s

Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis no. 303 at Texas Motor Speedway. This chassis has been raced two previous times by Kaz this season, at Chicagoland Speedway (ninth) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (fifth).

Quote

“I’m excited to return to Texas (Motor Speedway). We had a really fast Chevy Silverado when we were there in the spring. It was just difficult to pass because of the repave, especially early on in the race. I think when we go back this time, the groove will have widened out some more, making the racing even more exciting.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

