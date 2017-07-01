GMS Racing NXS Texas Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Texas Stats

1 start, Best Finish: 14th

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 220. This chassis was run by Ben Kennedy at Darlington Speedway where he started 15th and finished 12th.

Quote

“Heading back to Texas, I think we have a better idea of what to expect with the repave. In April, we had a really fast Allegiant Camaro early on, and with what was a one-groove racing surface at the time, we were able to use pit strategy to gain track position. By the end of the race we just got really loose and weren’t able to do much other than hold on, but we came out with a decent finish for our first outing. I expect we’ll see that the track has gone through a few changes since that race, but overall I know Joey and the boys will have the No. 23 tuned up and ready to go.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **