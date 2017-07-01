Trevor Bayne – Texas Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Texas Motor Speedway – Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2:00pm EST. on NBCSN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Texas

Trevor Bayne makes his 15th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. In 14 previous starts at the 1.5-mile oval, Bayne has recorded a best finish of 13th in the spring 2017 event.

Texas is the site of Bayne’s first career MENCS start, which came in the Nov. 7, 2010 event. Bayne took the green flag that afternoon from the 28th position and came home with a 17th-place finish.

Texas is also the site of Bayne’s first career NASCAR XFINITY Series victory, which came in the Nov. 5, 2011 event after starting from the 10th position and holding off Denny Hamlin and Carl Edwards to earn the victory.

In nine starts at Texas in the XFINITY Series, Bayne has one victory, an average starting position of 9.3 and 25 laps led. Bayne was the race leader in his most recent start at Texas in Nov. 2014 before a flat-tire ended his afternoon early.

Matt Puccia at Texas

Puccia will call his 13th MENCS event at Texas on Sunday afternoon. In 12 previous races in the Lone Star State, Puccia has recorded one victory, three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.

Puccia’s victory came in the April 2012 event with former driver Greg Biffle. Biffle started from the third position and led 90 laps en route to the win.

Recapping Martinsville

Bayne improved 28 positions over the course of the MENCS event at Martinsville Speedway and survived a multi-car incident on the final lap to record a sixth-place finish. The result gave Bayne a career high in top-10 finishes for a season and is his best finish in seven MENCS starts at the famed Virginia track.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Texas:

“I love racing at Texas. It is such a special track to me, especially since we made our first career Cup start here with the Wood Brothers and won our first XFINITY Series race here in 2011. It just gives this place a special meaning for me and I am really looking forward to getting back there this weekend. We had a ton of speed here in the spring and I am confident that we will unload with that same speed. We’ve had some really great runs the last couple of weeks and hopefully (crew chief) Matt (Puccia) will call a great race and we can get another solid finish.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **