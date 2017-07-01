Erik Jones Texas Motor Speedway 2 Preview

Erik Jones / No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry Preview

AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry News and Notes:

· JONES AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY: With three races left in the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series season, Erik Jones will make his third-career Cup Series start at the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway. Jones made his first Cup Series start at the Fort Worth, Texas track in 2015 where he started the race from the sixth position and with a strong run, finished 12th. Returning to the track this year in his first full season in the series, Jones started from deep in the field and crossed the finish line 22nd. Jones has one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win and two NASCAR XFINITY Series wins at Texas Motor Speedway.

· THIS WEEK ON THE NO. 77 CAMRY: This weekend Sport Clips will make their final appearance as the primary sponsor on the No. 77 Toyota Camry with Erik Jones and Furniture Row Racing. With their headquarters in Georgetown, Texas, Texas Motor Speedway serves as Sport Clips home track on the NASCAR circuit.

· DOUBLE DUTY: In addition to piloting the No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry in the AAA Texas 500 on Sunday, November 5, Jones will pull double duty this weekend competing in Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Challenge in the No. 20 Call of Duty: World War II and Call of Duty Endowment Toyota Camry. On Saturday, Jones looks to add to his winning streak in the XFINITY Series at Texas Motor Speedway and sweep the 2017 race weekends.

· ROOKIE UPDATE: After 33 races of the 2017 Cup Series season, Jones leads the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings, five points ahead of Toyota Racing teammate Daniel Suarez.

· RACE INFO: The AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on NBCSN, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Erik Jones: “Texas is a track where I really enjoy racing and where I’ve seen a lot of success in both the XFINITY and Truck Series. I’ve had Texas circled on the calendar as a place where we should run well and contend for a win. We didn’t have the best finish earlier this season at Texas, but as a team we’ve come a long ways since April and I think with a little luck, we can run up front and have a shot at the end in the Sport Clips Camry. I got my high school diploma at Texas a few years ago and my first win in the XFINTIY Series, so Texas holds a lot of special memories for me and it would be cool to add my first Cup win to the list.”

No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry / Furniture Row Racing Team:

Driver – Erik Jones Crew Chief – Chris Gayle Car Chief – Todd Brewer

Engineer – James Small Engineer – Chris Yerges Engine Tuner – David McClure

Mechanic – John Furino Mechanic – Cesar Villanueva Mechanic – Henry Katzke

Tire Specialist – Scott Simmons Shocks – Alex Michie Spotter – Rick Carelli

Gasman – Matt Tyrell Jackman – David O’Dell Front Tire Changer – David Mayo

Front Tire Carrier – Richard Coleman Rear Tire Changer – Brain Eastland Rear Tire Carrier – Blake Haugland

Transportation – Mike Clementson Transportation – Jason Taggart Transportation – Dave Shano

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, is ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the “Fastest-Growing Franchises” and in the top 10 in its “Franchise 500.” There are more than 1,600 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the “Official Haircutter” of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a “2016 Best for Vets: Franchises” by Military Times. Sport Clips provides “haircuts with heart” through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has given $5 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Furniture Row Racing’s Erik Jones, and partners with numerous NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

