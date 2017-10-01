Expectations High as Blaney, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing Team Heads to Texas

Track is Vital to Blaney’s NASCAR Championship Hopes

DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 1, 2017 – Kansas Speedway was the key to Round 3 advancement for Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team. Texas Speedway holds much the same gravitas for the Wood Brothers’ ambition to race for the NASCAR championship at Homestead in three weeks.

The last time Blaney and company ran at Texas they dominated the proceedings. The iconic No. 21 started second and won the first two stages before problems on pit road relegated them to a 12th-place finish.

Because of that April Lone Star State performance, confidence and expectations are in high gear going into the AAA Texas 500.

Blaney’s best career finish at Martinsville (eighth) last week moved him up from seventh to sixth in the NASCAR Playoffs standings and inched him three points closer to the cutoff to be in the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway during Ford Championship Weekend.

RYAN BLANEY

On the Playoffs and Texas Speedway:

“It’s hard to carry tons of momentum from Martinsville but we ran great at Texas earlier in the year so that’s something to look forward to. I’ve always enjoyed the track at Texas. It’s a great facility and always a lot of fun.”

“I hope we are peaking at the right time. I think our cars are getting better each week and the team is rising to the challenge.”

RYAN BLANEY TEXAS FAST FACTS:

Is sixth in the NASCAR Playoffs standings

Won the first two stages of the spring race at Texas

Average finish in Playoffs is 11.4

Average finish in last two races is 5.5

WOOD BROTHERS TEXAS FAST FACTS:

This will be the team’s 34th start at Texas

Has four top-10 finishes

Best finish was eighth in 2005 spring race with driver Ricky Rudd

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

On Texas Speedway:

“I felt like we were a contender for the win at Texas in April so I certainly feel like it’s out there for us to do our jobs and get all the way to Homestead. We knew after Pocono that two tracks that played into our strengths would be Kansas and Texas. I feel like we were very competitive again and capable of winning at Kansas and that should translate well to Texas. Texas, especially since the repave, really fits Ryan’s style well – he’s a big fan of the fast intermediates where you have to carry a lot of speed. It’s a great opportunity for us to race for a win and try to punch our ticket to Homestead for the final round.”

WEEKEND TV SCHEDULE ON NBCSN, CNBC & NBC SPORTS APP (All times Eastern):

Friday Nov. 3, 1-2:55 p.m., Practice, NBCSN

Nov. 3, 6:15 p.m., Qualifying, NBC Sports App

Saturday Nov. 4, 3-3:55 p.m., Practice, CNBC

Nov. 4, 5-5:50 p.m., Practice, CNBC

Sunday Nov. 5, 2 p.m., AAA Texas 500, NBCSN

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 98 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **