Four Takeaways From the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Martinsville

It was quite the action-packed race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this past weekend at Martinsville. Here are four takeaways from that event before they head off to Texas this weekend.

Noah Gragson breaks through at Martinsville – The young 20-year-old finally broke through at the famed Martinsville Speedway. Gragson had a quiet race for the most part by finishing in the top 10 in both stages. As the final restart happened with 10 to go, he made a power move on the outside of Matt Crafton to win his first ever career Truck Series win. Gragson now looks to continue that momentum at Texas Friday night, where he previously finished seventh there in June. Mason Diaz Gets An A for Effort – Diaz made his first ever career truck series start Saturday afternoon after qualifying a solid ninth. The truck owned by Jerry Brown played some various strategies throughout the race as he finished eighth in Stage 1. However, Diaz would wind up finishing 23rd after having a strong truck earlier in the day. Still, not a bad day for his first start at Martinsville. Cale Gale Returned – It was great seeing Cale Gale back in the truck series driving the No. 99 for Matthew Miller. The last time he made a start was four years ago at Homestead where he finished 10th. Gale finished 10th in Stage 1, before ultimately finishing 18th. Chase Briscoe Finished A Disappointing 19th – After finishing ninth and fifth in Stages 1 and 2, respectively, Briscoe was caught up in an accident with Justin Haley in Turn 1 on Lap 138. He went a lap down after the incident and never could fight his way back to the lead lap and challenge for the win. Briscoe wound up 19th when the checkered flag flew.

