NASCAR Racing Schedule for Texas

Tweet Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Realtree/Bad Boy Chevrolet, and Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 AAA Ford, lead the field past the green flag during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 6, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner/NASCAR via Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend with all three national series as the Playoffs continue. The Truck Series hits the track Friday for the JAG Metals 350 followed by the XFINITY Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 Saturday night. The Cup Series closes out the action Sunday at 2 p.m. on NBCSN with the AAA Texas 500.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 2

On-Track :

3-3:55 p.m.: World Truck Series Practice (Follow Live)

5-5:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice (Follow Live)

Friday, Nov. 3

On-Track :

1-2:25 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3-3:45 p.m.: XFINITY Series First Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4 p.m.: Truck Series Texas Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

5-5:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App

6:15 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBC Sports App (Will air tape delayed on NBCSN at 11:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.: Truck Series JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Harvey Relief (147 laps, 220.5 miles) – FS1

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series

2:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

11 a.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Appreci88tion

11:30 a.m.: Erik Jones

11:45 a.m.: Chase Elliott

Noon: Ryan Blaney

12:15 p.m.: Jimmie Johnson

12:40 p.m.: Cole Custer, Brennan Poole, Matt Tifft

3:15 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.

3:45 p.m.: Richard Petty Motorsports announcement

7:15 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying (time approx.)

10:15 p.m.: Post-Truck Series Race (time approx.)

Saturday, Nov. 4

On-Track :

3-3:55 p.m.: Cup Series Second Practice – CNBC/NBC Sports App

5-5:50 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – CNBC/NBC Sports App

6:05 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – CNBC/NBC Sports App

8:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (200 laps, 300 miles) – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Press Conference : (Watch live)

11 p.m.: Post-XFINITY Series Race (time approx.)

Sunday, Nov. 5

On-Track :

2 p.m.: Cup Series AAA Texas 500 (334 laps, 501 miles) – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Press Conference : (Watch live)

5:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race (time approx.)

Complete TV Schedule

Follow @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.

Race Details:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Race: JAG Metals 350

Place: Texas Motor Speedway

Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 220.5 miles (147 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 35), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 70), Final Stage (Ends on lap 147)

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300

Place: Texas Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 8 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: AAA Texas 500

Place: Texas Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 501 miles (334 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 85), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 170), Final Stage (Ends on lap 334)

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **