Spencer Boyd No. 07 Grunt Style Camaro Race Preview – Texas

Spencer Boyd No. 07 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 – Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information:

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 07 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 704 to Texas. Spencer drove this car most recently at Kansas.

News and notes: This will be Spencer’s first visit to Texas Motor Speedway and the new track configuration. Boyd remarked on going to another new track, “I’ve heard Texas is kind of like Charlotte, but I’ve learned in my short career that each track has its own unique characteristics. I’ll approach it with respect, listen to my crew chief, and learn it as quickly as possible. This race is also my last scheduled race of the year so I’ll be soaking it all in.” Boyd will drive full time next season for SS Green Light Racing in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition with the No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro.

Sponsor Spotlight: There will be some familiar names on the No. 07 at Texas. Excessive Carts of Prosper, TX (www.excessivecarts.com) is a major associate for this weekend. As the official golf cart sponsor of Spencer Boyd Racing, fans usually see Spencer riding around in the campground, but they’ll see the custom cart maker’s logo on the car at their home track too. 1-800 Popcorn, an associate sponsor from the Daytona 500 weekend, will also rejoin the team in the Lone Star State. Zak Products will be riding along as usual, but as this is also home for them, the race has a bit more emphasis. Joining for the first time, and opening weekend for hunters in Texas, will be Ground Bound Calls, a custom handmade duck call maker (www.gbcalls.com). Many thanks and much appreciation go to all of our sponsors for making it all possible.

TV/Radio: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 from Texas Motor Speedway can be seen live on Saturday, November 3rd on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 8:30 p.m. EDT, and the event can also be heard live on PRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for driver looking to climb the ranks. Led by Co-Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2016 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

