MILLER LITE, TEAM PENSKE RENEW LONG-STANDING PARTNERSHIP

2018 Season Marks 28th Year of Miller Sponsoring the No. 2 Ford Fusion

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 3, 2017) – Team Penske and Miller Lite announced today that the original light beer will continue its relationship with the No. 2 Ford Fusion team and driver Brad Keselowski in 2018 and beyond. The renewal continues a partnership that began on the No. 2 Team Penske Ford in 1991 with driver Rusty Wallace.

The familiar white and blue Miller Lite paint scheme will adorn Keselowski’s car in 11 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2018. Miller Lite will continue to be an associate sponsor for the car and Keselowski throughout the balance of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Miller Lite has been a terrific partner with Team Penske for 27 years and we welcome their continued support of the No. 2 Ford team,” said Roger Penske. “There is no question that they have been a tremendous part of our NASCAR success, including winning the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series title together. We look forward to having Miller Lite back with the team as we head into the future.”

One of the most successful partnerships in NASCAR history, Team Penske and the Miller Brewing Company have combined for 65 Cup wins, 20 of which have come with Keselowski behind the wheel. Keselowski also provided the biggest highlight of the Team Penske and Miller Lite partnership when he and the No. 2 team captured the 2012 Cup title in just his third full season of competition.

“The Team Penske partnership is one of the longest in MillerCoors’ history and it continues to be one that gives us a lot of pride,” said Adam Dettman, Director of Sports and Entertainment at Miller Coors. “We are pleased to be able to continue this long-standing relationship and look forward to cheering on Brad in the No. 2.”

Keselowski took over the No. 2 Miller Lite Ford Fusion in 2011 – his second full Cup season – and he won his first series race for Team Penske in just his 13th start behind the wheel.

“Many of the biggest moments of my career have involved Miller Lite,” said Keselowski. “We have had a lot of success together and I am very proud to represent them within our sport. Many of the fans who cheer for the No. 2 on a weekly basis do it because of the Miller Lite brand. It’s an iconic look for NASCAR and a mainstay with Team Penske.”

The first primary race for the No. 2 Miller Lite Ford Fusion will be the season-opening, non-points Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 11.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports and celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2016. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 470 major race wins, over 540 pole positions and 30 National Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. In its storied history, the team has also earned 16 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Team Penske currently competes in the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery’s oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of MillerCoors, the U.S. business unit of the Molson Coors Brewing Company. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at Facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter through @MillerCoors.

