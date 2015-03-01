CHEVY MENCS AT TEXAS TWO: Qualifying Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

AAA TEXAS 500

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES & QUOTES

NOVEMBER 3, 2017

TOP TEAM CHEVY QUALIFIERS:

* Current Team Chevy Playoff Contender

POS. DRIVER

9TH * JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S CHEVY SS

11TH KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CHEVY SS

13TH JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 CESSNA CHEVY SS

40th * CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 HOOTERS CHEVY SS

TOP FIVE QUALIFIERS:

POS. DRIVER

1ST Kurt Busch (Ford)

2nd Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

3rd Kevin Harvick (Ford)

4th Erik Jones (Toyota)

5TH Kyle Busch (Toyota)

The AAA Texas 500 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, November 5th at 2 pm, ET. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES & QUOTES:

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 9th

YOU GUYS QUALIFIED AN IMPRESSIVE SIXTH HERE AFTER SOME ISSUES THIS MORNING IN PRACTICE WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS GOING INTO SUNDAY?

“We had a fuel issue in practice and that didn’t give us many laps on track. Then to go out and qualify in the top ten like that is a great sign. We brought a few different things to the track this weekend and it just seems like there is just some more raw speed in the car. I am excited about it and again, we just had a couple of laps of practice and then qualified in the top ten, so I am pretty happy about that.”

IS EVERYTHING FIXED FROM THE FUEL PROBLEM EARLIER?

“Yes, yes.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 11th

ON HIS QUALIFYING:

“It was nice that we made it to the final round, but I would have liked to have been a little bit better. We are just too tight in the second and third round there. I thought in my first round, the car’s balance was really good, I just under-drove it. But then after that I was too tight. We’ll work on it tomorrow and be better for Sunday.”

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 CESSNA CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 13th:

WHAT DID YOU NEED IN YOUR CAR TO GET INTO THAT LAST ROUND?

“Well, the car feels really fast. Our Cessna Chevy drove really well, I thought. It’s just that everybody’s car is fast and everyone’s car feels pretty good. I don’t think I lost a lot of time in (Turns) 1 and 2. It didn’t feel bad. So, I wasn’t really worried about that end as much as maybe being a little too tight in Turns 3 and 4. But, it was still a really good effort. We were kind of on the right side of that in the first round, and just on the wrong side of it here. But, yeah, we should be good. We ran good here in the spring. Our 1.5-mile program has been really solid; well it’s been good all year. But I feel like at the last Charlotte and Kansas, we had great cars, so I’m looking forward to Sunday. It’s going to be hot!”

DALE EARNHARDT JR., NO. 88 NATIONWIDE/JUSTICE LEAGUE – Qualified 17th

ON HIS QUALIFYING: “It wasn’t too bad. We just couldn’t get the car through one and two. We had great speed through three and four on our laps. We really made some big swings to free the car way up because at Charlotte and Kansas we had two great first rounds, and then the car was really, really tight in the second and third rounds. So we said we are going to go for it and figure out what our adjustments need to be. We just over did it a little bit. Got a little too aggressive and got the car too free in one and two. I think it is going to race good. We have some good speed.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 HOOTERS CHEVROLET SS – Did not pass inspection and was unable to qualify. He will start 40th.

YOU KNOW WHAT YOU’LL FACE ON SUNDAY HAVING TO START FROM THE BACK. HOW DO YOU GET THIS DONE?

“Yeah, we’ll just have to play it by ear and see what happens. We had, I thought, a decent car today throughout race practice and thought it drove pretty good in qualifying trim. I was kind of excited about qualifying, and qualifying hasn’t been a really strong suit for me. But, I’m looking forward to Sunday and again, we know we’ve got to start in the back, so we’ll try to have a good practice tomorrow and get it driving good and go from there.

HOW DO YOU GET THE MOMENTUM BACK AFTER A DOWNER LAST WEEK AND A DOWNER TODAY?

“Well, you know, Jimmie (Johnson) started in the back in the spring and it worked out fine for him. So, I think if you have your car driving good and you do the right things all day; we see it every weekend where guys face diversity throughout the race and get caught speeding on pit road and have a penalty on pit road and go to the back and it seems like the guys that are good enough, you see them again in your mirror in about a run and a half. So, I think it’s definitely doable if we all do our part tomorrow, and go from there.”

