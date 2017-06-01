Johnny Sauter Earns Hendrick Motorsports Engine Department’s 400TH NASCAR Victory at Texas

FORT WORTH – (November 3, 2017) – With tonight’s victory in the JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS), Johnny Sauter, piloting the ISM Connect GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado, earned Hendrick Motorsports Engine Department’s 400th NASCAR victory. This is Sauter’s 16th Career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) victory and fourth trip to Winner’s Circle at TMS.

“I’ve just got to thank everyone at GMS on our ISM Connect Chevrolet,” said Sauter. “This marks Hendrick horsepower’s 400th win tonight. Now we look to Homestead to try and win another championship.”

Since the first engine was built at Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and the architects in the Hendrick Engine Department have worked together to create quality, reliable and dependable powerplants that have carried a bevy of drivers to poles, wins and championships in all of NASCAR’s elite divisions.

“Congratulations to Rick Hendrick and everyone in the engine shop on their 400th NASCAR win,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. Vice President, Performance Vehicles, and Motorsports. “Four hundred trips to Victory Lane is an incredible accomplishment. It serves as a testament to all of the hard work by Rick and the team at Hendrick Motorsports Engine Department over the years. They have been consistently great day-in and day-out for a long time. We are very proud that all of those 400 wins have been in Chevrolets.”

Connect with Team Chevy on social media. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/TeamChevy, follow us on Twitter @TeamChevy, add +TeamChevy into your Google+ circles and follow us on Instagram TeamChevy.

Team Chevy racing photos are available at: http://media.gm.com/product/public/us/en/gmracing/photos.html

About Chevrolet:

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **