Jones wins at Texas

Erik Jones captured the pole and won the first and second stages in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 race at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) on Saturday night. This was his third win of the season and the ninth of his NXS career.

“It’s sure been a good race track to me though. On the old track and the repave now. It’s just been a place I’ve enjoyed coming to. The first time I came here in a truck, I’ll never forget, I never thought I’d like the place and ever since then it’s just kind of clicked for me. A great GameStop Camry. Call of Duty and Diamond on the car this weekend, it’s pretty cool for veterans. Just excited to get back to victory lane.” Jones said in victory lane.

Jones led 142 of 200 laps and completed the season sweep of NASCAR Xfinity Series races at TMS. “We led a lot of laps, but it seemed like we were really working for it, but you know that’s kind of the way it is. The XFINITY Series has really gotten tighter and tighter year by year and it’s been really close all year long, so just happy to get the GameStop Camry back in victory lane again. It’s been a few months since I’ve gotten a win, since they’ve gotten a win, so happy to come back to Texas again and grab another one.” Jones said.

Ryan Blaney finished second, Kyle Larson third, and Elliott Sadler finished fourth. “I thought our car was good from the beginning. I was pretty loose to start but once we got it tightened up I thought we were really good. I thought the track took another swing free with maybe 60 to go and got our car looser again but we were still able to run down the 20 and get to him but we just couldn’t pass him.” Blaney said.

Cole Custer finished fifth after having an early tire issue. “I think we just had a flat tire at the start of the race and had to go pit but we kept our heads on straight and tried to do what we could to salvage a good day.” Custer said. “Yeah, we are only like 13 points out of the top four right now I think.”

Sadler took the series lead by five points over JR Motorsports teammate William Byron, who finished in ninth place. “My car was really good tonight,” Sadler said. “Erik and Blaney were so much better into (turns) one and two. They had it figured out. I’ve got to go to work before we come back here in the spring. But all in all, it was a great night for us.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Results

O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

Saturday, November 4, 2017

1. (1) Erik Jones(i), Toyota, 200.

2. (4) Ryan Blaney(i), Ford, 200.

3. (10) Kyle Larson(i), Chevrolet, 200.

4. (5) Elliott Sadler (P), Chevrolet, 200.

5. (2) Cole Custer # (P), Ford, 200.

6. (8) Christopher Bell(i), Toyota, 200.

7. (12) Brennan Poole (P), Chevrolet, 200.

8. (3) Matt Tifft # (P), Toyota, 200.

9. (9) William Byron # (P), Chevrolet, 200.

10. (7) Austin Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 200.

11. (13) Justin Allgaier (P), Chevrolet, 200.

12. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 199.

13. (17) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 199.

14. (6) Daniel Hemric # (P), Chevrolet, 199.

15. (16) Spencer Gallagher #, Chevrolet, 199.

16. (14) Ty Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 199.

17. (19) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 199.

18. (21) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 199.

19. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 199.

20. (20) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199.

21. (23) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 198.

22. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 198.

23. (15) Ryan Reed (P), Ford, 198.

24. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 198.

25. (32) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 196.

26. (22) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 196.

27. (28) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 196.

28. (33) Mario Gosselin, Chevrolet, 195.

29. (36) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 191.

30. (34) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 188.

31. (31) David Starr, Chevrolet, 159.

32. (37) Mike Harmon, Dodge, Suspension, 104.

33. (30) Gray Gaulding(i), Chevrolet, Vibration, 65.

34. (38) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, Electrical, 62.

35. (11) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, Accident, 60.

36. (29) Reed Sorenson(i), Chevrolet, Electrical, 52.

37. (27) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Vibration, 50.

38. (35) Angela Ruch, Chevrolet, Accident, 47.

39. (39) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Handling, 25.

40. (40) John Jackson, Dodge, Fuel Pump, 7.

