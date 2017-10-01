RCR Post Race Report – AAA Texas 500

Austin Dillon and the Dow Winter in PyeongChang Team Lead RCR Entries at Texas Motor Speedway with 13th-Place Finish

“We were able to grab a couple of Stage points at the end of Stage 1 and Stage 2 today, which I am really proud of. My crew chief, Justin Alexander, and the entire Dow Winter in PyeongChang team did a great job of keeping up with adjustments throughout the race. We could hit our marks as good as anybody. Speed-wise, we weren’t the fastest car, but we are obviously doing something right because it seems like nobody could keep up behind me. With everyone running such similar speeds today, track position was big. I’m proud of the team for all working together to get this 13th-place finish.” – Austin Dillon

Paul Menard Comes From the Rear to Finish 23rd in Atlas/Menards Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway

“First off, I have to thank Daniel Hemric and all of the guys on this No. 27 team for getting this Atlas/Menards Chevrolet set up and ready for me this weekend. We made some headway at the start of the race but suffered damage to the nose during the first stage. The guys fixed it up as best they could. We kept adjusting on the handling of the car but had to pit under green for a vibration in the final stage. These guys never gave up, and we were able to come out of here with a 23rd-place finish.” – Paul Menard

Ryan Newman Perseveres to Finish 20th at Texas Motor Speedway in Grainger Chevrolet

“Texas hasn’t been good to us this year. We struggled since we unloaded off the truck on Friday. We got behind early. We were super loose so between major chassis changes and strategy, we raced back onto the lead lap in Stage 2 but struggled again on the next long green-flag run. We definitely need to pull together and figure out what the 31 needs because the 3 car raced on the lead lap and in the top 10. We’ve obviously made some gains as a team, and we just need to figure out what works for us. On top of that, we had some cooling issues so, as a driver, I was burning up a bit. I’m OK, but it wasn’t fun out there for me at times.” – Ryan Newman

