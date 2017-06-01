NASCAR Announces Start Times for 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
by Official Release On Mon, Nov. 06, 2017
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 6, 2017) – Together with FOX, NBC, race teams and tracks, NASCAR today unveiled 2018 race start times and network coverage for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, including the DAYTONA 500® on FOX and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship on NBC.
As noted in the previously released schedule dates, key changes include the return of the DAYTONA 500 to President’s Day weekend for the historic 60th running of The Great American Race®. Additionally, the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway® and include the Charlotte Motor Speedway® road course as part of the first round.
“Feedback from our fans, along with insight from teams, tracks and our broadcast partners was key to identifying the most ideal start time for each race,” said Steve Herbst, senior vice president, broadcasting and production at NASCAR. “Every race weekend is unique, so considering fan and industry input alongside each event’s nuances allows us to balance interests on all sides.”
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season officially returns on February 18 with the DAYTONA 500. Tune-in at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90, or visit NASCAR.com/tickets to catch all the action in-person.
2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
|Date
|Location
|Network
|Race Start
|Radio
|2/11
|Daytona 500 Qualifying at Daytona International Speedway
|FOX
|12 p.m. ET
|MRN
|2/11
|The Clash at Daytona International Speedway
|FS1
|3 p.m. ET
|MRN
|2/15
|The Duel at Daytona International Speedway
|FS1
|7 p.m. ET
|MRN
|2/18
|DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway
|FOX
|2:30 p.m. ET
|MRN
|2/25
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|FOX
|2 p.m. ET
|PRN
|3/4
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|FOX
|3:30 p.m. ET
|PRN
|3/11
|Phoenix Raceway
|FOX
|3:30 p.m. ET
|MRN
|3/18
|Auto Club Speedway
|FOX
|3:30 p.m. ET
|MRN
|3/25
|Martinsville Speedway
|FS1
|2 p.m. ET
|MRN
|4/8
|Texas Motor Speedway
|FS1
|2 p.m. ET
|PRN
|4/15
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|FOX
|2 p.m. ET
|PRN
|4/21
|Richmond International Raceway
|FOX
|6:30 p.m. ET
|MRN
|4/29
|Talladega Superspeedway
|FOX
|2 p.m. ET
|MRN
|5/6
|Dover International Speedway
|FS1
|2 p.m. ET
|MRN
|5/12
|Kansas Speedway
|FS1
|8 p.m. ET
|MRN
|5/19
|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at Charlotte Motor Speedway
|FS1
|6 p.m. ET
|MRN
|5/19
|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway
|FS1
|8 p.m. ET
|MRN
|5/27
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|FOX
|6 p.m. ET
|PRN
|6/3
|Pocono Raceway
|FS1
|2 p.m. ET
|MRN
|6/10
|Michigan International Speedway
|FOX
|2 p.m. ET
|MRN
|6/24
|Sonoma Raceway
|FS1
|3 p.m. ET
|PRN
|7/1
|Chicagoland Speedway
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m. ET
|MRN
|7/7
|Daytona International Speedway
|NBC
|7 p.m. ET
|PRN
|7/14
|Kentucky Speedway
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m. ET
|PRN
|7/22
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|2 p.m. ET
|PRN
|7/29
|Pocono Raceway
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m. ET
|MRN
|8/5
|Watkins Glen International
|NBC
|2:30 p.m. ET
|MRN
|8/12
|Michigan International Speedway
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m. ET
|MRN
|8/18
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m. ET
|PRN
|9/2
|Darlington Raceway
|NBCSN
|6 p.m. ET
|MRN
|9/9
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|2 p.m. ET
|IMS
|9/16
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|3 p.m. ET
|PRN
|9/22
|Richmond International Raceway
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m. ET
|MRN
|9/30
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|NBC
|2 p.m. ET
|PRN
|10/7
|Dover International Speedway
|NBCSN
|2 p.m. ET
|MRN
|10/14
|Talladega Superspeedway
|NBC
|2 p.m. ET
|MRN
|10/21
|Kansas Speedway
|NBC
|2 p.m. ET
|MRN
|10/28
|Martinsville Speedway
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m. ET
|MRN
|11/4
|Texas Motor Speedway
|NBCSN
|3 p.m. ET
|PRN
|11/11
|Phoenix Raceway
|NBC
|2:30 p.m. ET
|MRN
|11/18
|Homestead Miami Speedway
|NBC
|2:30 p.m. ET
|MRN
