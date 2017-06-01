TJ Bell – Phoenix Race Advance

Lucas Oil 150 – Phoenix Raceway Race Advance

Team: Niece Motorsports – No. 45 Chevrolet; @NieceMotorsport

Driver: TJ Bell

Driver Quote: “I’m looking forward to getting back to the track this week,” said TJ Bell. “We’ve steadily improved our equipment all season, so I think we have a great opportunity for a solid finish on Friday night. Our owner Al is a retired Marine, so we are hoping we have a strong race for him on the Marine Corps’ 242nd Birthday.”

Bell at Phoenix: Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Phoenix Raceway marks Bell’s fourth start in the series at the one-mile track. Bell’s best finish of 13th came in his most recent NCWTS start at Phoenix in 2009.

Bell also has six NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Phoenix, with his most recent coming in the spring race in 2016.

About the Owner: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

