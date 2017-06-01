FRR – Auto-Owners Insurance Increases Primary Sponsorship

DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 7, 2017) — Furniture Row Racing announced that Auto-Owners Insurance has increased its 2018 primary sponsorship package from six to eight races on Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Toyota Camry.

With the addition of the two Auto-Owners Insurance primary races, Truex’s Furniture Row Racing Camry will be fully sponsored for all 38 events in 2018, including 36 NASCAR Cup Series point races, The Clash at Daytona and the All-Star Race at Charlotte. Auto-Owners joins Bass Pro Shops and 5-hour ENERGY as primary sponsors on the No. 78 Toyota next season.

Auto-Owners Insurance became a primary sponsor of Furniture Row Racing in 2016. The blue Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota has had its share of success on the track, scoring three wins – one in 2016 (at Darlington) and two this season – at Kansas in May and Charlotte in October. Auto-Owners will be the primary sponsor on the No. 78 for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix.

Auto-Owners Insurance provides auto, home, life and business coverage for NASCAR fans and customers through local, independent agents in 26 states. The Fortune 500 company is based in Lansing, Mich.

Quotes

Barney Visser

Owner, Furniture Row Racing

“Our partnership with Auto-Owners Insurance keeps on growing and we’re thrilled to have them as a key member of our family of sponsors,” said Barney Visser, owner of Furniture Row Racing. “Auto-Owners not only puts its name on the car but they also use the sponsorship to generate creative company promotions around the team. It’s been a win, win partnership and that’s the way it should be.”

Martin Truex Jr.

Driver, No. 78 Toyota Camry

“Auto-Owners Insurance has been a great partner,” said Truex. “I personally appreciate all they have done to activate the program. And how about that No. 78 Auto-Owners blue car. There sure is something special about that paint scheme. It seems like every time the blue car is a primary we either win or are close to winning. I also want to thank Auto-Owners employees for the Ride with Martin campaign that generated $75,000 to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.”

