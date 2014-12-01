GMS Racing NCWTS Phoenix Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet Silverado

Phoenix Stats

8 starts, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s, 1 pole

Season Stats

21 starts, 3 wins, 11 top-fives, 17 top-10s

Additional Info

– The No. 21 team will utilize GMS chassis No. 304. This is the first time this chassis will be raced.

– With a win at Texas, Sauter is locked into the Championship 4 and will compete for a second consecutive title at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Quote

“Phoenix is another great racetrack. I love going out there; I love that part of the country, this time of year especially. I’ve never won there but I’ve had multiple top-five finishes there and we actually found ourselves in position to maybe make a run for the win last year and ended up second. It’s a fun race track that’s starting to get a little bit of age on that new pavement and it’s getting better.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Phoenix Stats

1 start, 1 top-10



19 starts, 3 top-fives, 11 top-10s

– Haley will pilot GMS chassis No. 115. This chassis has been raced 3 times this year, earning 2 top-10 finishes at Gateway Motor Sport Park and Pocono Raceway.

– In Haley’s only start at Phoenix (2015), he finished seventh after starting from the third position. It was just the third start of his NCWTS career. Quote

– In Haley's only start at Phoenix (2015), he finished seventh after starting from the third position. It was just the third start of his NCWTS career.

Quote

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 NETTTS Chevrolet Silverado Phoenix Stats

1 start, Best Finish: 28th Season Stats

21 starts, 1 pole, 1 win, 4 top-fives, 10 top-10s



– Kaz will pilot chassis no. 114 at Phoenix Raceway. This chassis has been raced four previous times by Kaz this season, collecting one top-10 and three top-15 finishes.

Additional Info

“Phoenix (Raceway) is one of my favorite tracks in the country. It’s not only a short track, but I have laps there as well in a truck. No one really knows what to expect this weekend with the reconfiguration; but with how we’ve been running lately and my experience at Phoenix, it seems like a recipe for a really good weekend.” ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. SOCIAL MEDIA

