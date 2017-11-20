NBC UNIVERSO STAR JACQIE CAMPOS TO SING NATIONAL ANTHEM PRIOR TO FORD ECOBOOST 300 AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

MIAMI- The stars are beginning to align for the Ford EcoBoost 300’s pre-race festivities, as Homestead-Miami Speedway has named NBC Universo’s “The Riveras” actor Jacqie Campos as the national anthem singer for the NASCAR XFINITY Series championship race on Saturday, November 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Campos, who is the daughter of the late Mexican-American music icon Jenni Rivera, has starred in multiple docu-reality series, including “I Love Jenni” and “Chiquis ‘n Control” on NBC Universo. The television actress now joins her four siblings on the hit show “The Riveras,” which finished 2016 as the cable network’s No. 1 rated show.

Campos’ performance prior to the Ford EcoBoost 300 will be a major part of the “The Riveras” storyline next season. The show will follow Jacqie as she prepares to sing the national anthem and will conclude with her performance at the XFINITY Series championship.

“Since I can remember, it has always been a dream of mine to perform the national anthem at a major sporting event,” said Campos. “Being chosen to sing before the XFINITY Series Ford EcoBoost 300 championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is beyond my wildest expectations. I’m so grateful and excited to be a part of a race where someone else’s dreams will come true.”

“The Rivera name is renown around Latin music,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Matthew Becherer. “It is exciting to have an amazing talent like Jacqie perform our country’s national anthem, and add yet another championship facet to this year’s pre-race ceremonies.”

Tickets for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Ford EcoBoost 300 championship race, in addition to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 championship race, November 19, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 championship race, November 17, can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com.

About Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead-Miami Speedway has been open since 1995 following an initiative to spur economic recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. The Speedway is a 650-acre facility that features a 1.5-mile oval and 2.21-mile road course. The Speedway hosts on-track events nearly 300 days per year and generates more than $301 million annually for the region. In 2016, NASCAR celebrated its 15-year anniversary (2002-16) of crowning champions in all three of its national series at Homestead-Miami Speedway during Ford Championship Weekend. Champions crowned at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2016 were Jimmie Johnson (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series), Daniel Suarez (NASCAR XFINITY Series) and Johnny Sauter (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series). 2017 Ford Championship Weekend will be held November 17-19.

About “Driving for a Cause”

“Driving for a Cause,” the charitable arm of Homestead-Miami Speedway, operates under the auspices of the NASCAR Foundation as a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization. Homestead-Miami Speedway will continue each of its charitable activities, including its in-kind donations to local groups, support of Homestead Hospital’s Speediatrics unit, and its program where organizations can work track events in exchange for a donation to their group or cause.

