GMS Racing NXS Phoenix Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Kingman Chevrolet Camaro

Phoenix Stats

2 starts, Best Finish: 18th

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 216; this chassis has been used twice this season by Gallagher at Pocono Raceway (Start: 14th/Finish: 18th), as well as at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Start: 20th/Finish: 28th).

Quote

“Phoenix (Raceway) is a very difficult track that requires patience and concentration every lap. Now throw in the reconfiguration and new location of the start-finish line, and it’s hard to know what to expect exactly. Thankfully I’ve had two (NASCAR) XFINITY Series starts at Phoenix, which will help. We have notes from both races that we can build off of for this weekend’s race, and I know my No. 23 team will unload a fast Kingman Chevy for me.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **