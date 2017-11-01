Trevor Bayne – Phoenix Advance

Team: No. 6 Ford EcoBoost Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Phoenix – Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. EST. on NBC

ADVANCE NOTESBayne at Phoenix

Bayne will make his seventh career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Phoenix Raceway this weekend.

Bayne finished 19th in the spring 2017 MENCS event at the one-mile track.

Bayne previously raced at Phoenix in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, making 10 starts and recording one top-five finish, six top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 13.1. Bayne finished in the top 10 in six consecutive races at Phoenix from Nov. 2011 to Nov. 2014.

Bayne’s top-five effort came in the March 2, 2013, event after starting and finishing in the fourth position.

Recapping Texas

Bayne finished in the 28th position in the MENCS event at Texas Motor Speedway as a result of an unscheduled pit stop due to damage sustained following a Lap 245 restart.

Matt Puccia at Phoenix

Puccia will call his 13th MENCS race at Phoenix on Sunday. Puccia’s best finish is third with former Roush Fenway Racing driver Greg Biffle in the spring 2012 event at the Arizona track.

QUOTEWORTHY

Bayne on racing at Phoenix:

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Phoenix this weekend with our EcoBoost Ford. We made some really good progress here in the spring and I am confident that we can continue that this weekend and contend for another strong finish on Sunday.”