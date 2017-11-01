Ryan Reed – Phoenix Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Phoenix

Reed has competed at Phoenix Raceway eight times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

Reed finished sixth one year ago at Phoenix, his best finish at the 1.0-mile track. Reed qualified third for that race, which prior to his second-place starting position in Daytona this season, was his best XFINITY qualifying position.

Texas Recap

Reed’s right-front tire blew without warning just 41 laps into the race Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway. Reed brushed the outside wall while saving his Ford, then came down pit road for fresh right-side tires. The untimely incident put Reed two laps down to the field early on in the race and a much-needed caution to make up the lost track position never fell his way, resulting in a 23rd-place finish for the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang.

The Playoffs

Reed currently sits eight in the Playoff Standings heading into the final race of the Round of 8. The top-four Playoff drivers will advance to the Championship 4 and compete for the title of 2017 XFINITY Series Champion at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Phoenix

“Phoenix is so much fun. Both ends are completely opposite and it is really demanding on your racecar, it’s like a miniature Pocono. Phoenix is kind of an emotional roller coaster for me. Sometimes we will go there and be really good, last year we qualified third and ran fifth or sixth in the race and had a great night, but then we struggled in the Spring race this year. I don’t know what to expect, but regardless I always look forward to going out West since I’ve got a lot of family that comes from California.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923 when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

