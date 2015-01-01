McDowell Heads Home In No. 95 Rohto Jolt Chevrolet

McDowell Returning To His Racing Roots At Phoenix Raceway

CONCORD, N.C. (November 8, 2017) – Michael McDowell is returning to his home track of Phoenix Raceway this weekend in the No. 95 Rohto® Jolt™ Chevrolet SS for the Can-Am 500.

McDowell began his career BMX and Kart racing in Phoenix, Arizona before moving on to open wheel cars. It wasn’t until 2007 that he made his stock car racing debut in the ARCA series. In 2008, he made his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start and has not looked back since.

This weekend in Phoenix will mark his 248th start in the MENCS. His best finish at Phoenix is 24th, which came earlier this year, and his best start at the 1-mile tri-oval is 12th.

McDowell is excited to return to Phoenix, the track where his career began, as he pilots the No. 95 Rohto® Jolt™ Chevy.

“It’s my home race!” said McDowell. “Until Alex Bowman gets back in the No. 88, I’m the only Arizona native that’s racing in the cup series. Lots of fans and cheers during driver intros – it’s just good to be home. Everyone at Phoenix Raceway has been so good to me. They have a lot on their plate right now with this big renovation, but it will be good to get there and be with all my friends and family.”

The Can-Am 500 will take place on Sunday, November 12 at 2:30pm ET on NBC. Race fans can follow @LFR95 on Twitter for team updates throughout the weekend.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2017 alone, McDowell and LFR have earned one Top-5 finish, four Top-15 finishes and 14 Top-20 finishes together. In 2018, 14-year Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) veteran, Kasey Kahne, will pilot the No. 95 for LFR. Kahne currently has 18 wins and 92 Top-5 finishes in the MENCS. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **