NASCAR Cup – Kyle Larson and the No. 42 Team are Cleaning Up for Phoenix with Energizer Brand Refresh Your Car!(R)

Longtime Chip Ganassi Racing Partner Energizer to Race with Larson in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Alex Bowman in XFINTY Series at Phoenix

CONCORD, N.C. (Nov. 9, 2017) – Energizer Holdings, Inc. (“Energizer”) is back on track this weekend with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) and Kyle Larson as Refresh Your Car!®, a newly acquired Energizer brand, serves as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet SS at Phoenix Raceway. After almost a season’s worth of races, and lots of miles on the car, the Refresh Your Car! Brand paint scheme will help keep the No. 42 fresh and clean. The Refresh Your Car! brand paint scheme will be the sixth time Larson has raced an Energizer brand paint scheme at the Cup level.

Energizer will also be the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for CGR, which will be driven by Alex Bowman. In Bowman’s first NXS start with CGR last month at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Arizona-native drove to victory lane, which was his first win in one of NASCAR’s national touring series. Bowman’s No. 42 Chevrolet will feature the Energizer® Ultimate Lithium™ for Saturday’s NXS race.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

· Sweet Smell of Success: The 2017 MENCS season has been a breakout year for Larson, including several career firsts; advancing passed the first round of the playoffs for the first time, scoring multiple poles and wins, leading the series point standings, and almost tripling his previous high for number of laps led. While a championship slipped away from Larson, for him and the No. 42 team the smell of champagne from four stops in victory lane and memories of a banner year will linger over the off-season as they wrap up this year and prepare for another strong season in 2018.

· Welcome Aboard: While Energizer paint schemes have been a yearly fixture on the No. 42 Chevy, this weekend will mark the first time that Refresh Your Car! has been featured on the race car. The brand is not only new to the track, but also somewhat new to Energizer, having been acquired in 2016. Along with Refresh Your Car!, Energizer now offers a range of automotive fragrance and appearance products including California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co. ®, Lexol®, and Eagle One®. In addition to keeping CGR going with long-lasting batteries, Energizer can now keep us smelling great in the process.

· Still Going: After numerous miles on-track with CGR over the years in the Cup Series, Energizer is set to race on an XFINITY Series car with the team for the first time since 2008. This weekend Energizer will be going the distance and then some, racing 200 miles on Saturday followed by 312 miles on Sunday.

QUOTEBOARD:

· Todd Schroeder, VP Sales, Energizer Holdings, Inc.: “It’s been a fantastic ride for the No. 42 car this year, and we’ve been proud to partner with such a wonderful team in Chip Ganassi Racing and an amazing driver in Kyle Larson. We are looking forward to two great finishes between the No. 42 Refresh Your Car! branded car on Sunday, and the No. 42 Energizer Ultimate Lithium branded car with Alex behind the wheel in the Saturday XFINITY race.”

· Steve Lauletta, President, Chip Ganassi Racing: “Energizer has been a great partner over the years and we are looking forward to a double-header weekend with them in Phoenix. We are also excited to showcase the Refresh Your Car! brand on the No. 42 car for Sunday’s Cup race. It’s great to see our partners using a paint scheme to highlight one of their newer brands.”

· Kyle Larson, No. 42 Refresh Your Car Chevrolet SS: “I always look forward to driving an Energizer® branded car. They have been a great partner with our team over the years and it’ll be cool to see them on track with me and Alex for both races. The Energizer® brand and Refresh Your Car! brand paint schemes are great, and while NASCAR doesn’t allow car air fresheners while we race, the Refresh Your Car! brand products will definitely come in handy post-race as the pit crew piles into their cars to make the trip to the airport.”

About Energizer:

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products and is anchored by its two globally recognized brands Energizer® and EVEREADY®. Energizer is also a leading designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products from recognized brands such as Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL® and Eagle One®. As a global branded distributor of consumer products, our mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

About Chip Ganassi Racing:

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include four cars in the Verizon IndyCar Series, two cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, two cars in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, two factory Ford GT’s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and two factory Ford GT’s in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Overall his teams have 18 championships and more than 190 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, six Rolex 24 At Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh, Pa.

For more information log onto www.chipganassiracing.com

