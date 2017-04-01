NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Preview-Phoenix

Tweet ohnny Sauter, driver of the #21 Allegiant Travel Chevrolet, leads a pack of trucks during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 11, 2016 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images.

As the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season continues to dwindle down, there are two races left to go to crown the 2017 champion. However, before that happens, there is one race left to go in the Round of 6 and we will see that this Friday night at Phoenix International Raceway.

Currently, there are 32 trucks on the preliminary entry list.

Starting position is important at Phoenix. In the past five races, the winner has come from the top three starting spots, with the exception of 10th which was set in 2015 by Timothy Peters. Also, in the past five races, there have been three different winners, with Erik Jones being the only consecutive repeat winner in 2013 and 2014.

Matt Crafton – Crafton is number one among active drivers statistically at Phoenix. In five races, he scored three top fives and three top 10 finishes, with 15 laps led. His best finish of second came in 2014 and finished third last year before competing for the championship the next week. Look for the two-time champion to be strong Friday night in the Arizona desert. Johnny Sauter – Sauter is rolling off with momentum from his Texas win last weekend, advancing to the Championship 4 at Homestead. That won’t stop him from competing for another win and keeping the other playoff drivers on their feet. At Phoenix, Sauter has one top five and three top 10 finishes. He also averages an 11.4 start and a 13.8 average finish. Christopher Bell – After finishing third last weekend in the mid-west, Bell looks to solidify his spot in the Championship 4 by winning at Phoenix. Sure, he only has one start, which came last year and earned him a top ten finish. Kyle Busch Motorsports, however, has won four out of the last five races. So, Bell has some expectation to run well here, but if he can get it done, he will have the equipment to do it in. John Hunter Nemechek – One last shot for Nemechek to get in on a win and Phoenix just might be the place. In the last four races, he has one top five and three top 10 finishes. Although, stats will not matter because Nemechek has to win to advance, no matter where he finishes and how the other drivers fare as well. Ryan Truex – Truex has been having a solid 2017 season and he could possibly be an upset Friday night. With just one race completed, he finished ninth after starting 11th, which came in 2012. Truex also led 22 laps during that race.It will be a busy Friday for the Truck Series superstars.Only one practice session is scheduled for 11:00-12:50 p.m. ET on FS2. Later that day, qualifying takes place at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1, with the race coverage slated for 8 p.m. ET live on FS1 and MRN Radio.The green flag is set to fly at 8:49 p.m. ET.

