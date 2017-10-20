Barney Visser to miss final two races after undergoing surgery, following heart attack

Tweet Barney Visser, in the bottom right corner, poses with his Furniture Row Racing team for the rotation of hats, following Martin Truex Jr.'s victory in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Photo: Simon Scoggins/SpeedwayMedia.com

Barney Visser, team owner of Furniture Row Racing, won’t attend the final two races of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season after suffering a heart attack this past weekend.

According to a release sent out by the team, the recovery time for a bypass surgery means Visser will miss this weekend’s Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway and next week’s Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where Martin Truex Jr. is vying for the Denver-based organization’s first series title.

“It’s a chance of a lifetime to be in position to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship,” said Visser. “I hope to be in touch with Martin and Cole (Pearn, crew chief) leading up to Homestead and participate without too much excitement.”

Visser said he felt ill and experienced numbness, prompting him to check into a hospital on November 4. Two days later, back in Denver, he underwent successful bypass surgery.

The team says Visser is expected to be released from the hospital by the end of this week or early next week.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **